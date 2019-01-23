Country Life 23 January 2019 celebrates fish and chips, hellebores and discovers a new gold rush in the glens of Scotland.

Find out more here:

HEAVENLY HELLEBORES: Val Bourne on the uniquely tricky prospect of breeding these wonderful plants.

JUDITH KERR: The author of the much-loved children’s book The Tiger Who Came To Tea speaks to Country Life.

GLENTHORNE: One of Devon’s most beautiful homes is changing hands – Country Life pays a visit before it does.

TRAVEL: A trip to Antigua and a weekend in Northern Ireland.

FISH AND CHIPS: Charles Rangeley-Wilson on the all-time British classic.

SPORRANS: What they’re for, what they’re made of and why they’re making a comeback.

THERE’S GOLD IN THEM THAR HILLS: Apparently there’s a new goldrush in Perthshire. Colin Freeman investigated.

WILD BOAR: Our award-winning columnist John Lewis-Stempel heads to Charente on a six-month sabbatical.

INTERIORS: The beauty of wood is being appreciated anew.

PROPERTY: The best homes for sale in Britain, including a delightful Berkshire cottage.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.