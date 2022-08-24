Country Life 24 August 2022

Masterpiece
Jack Watkins falls under the spell of The Lady of Shalott
Romance realised
In the first of two articles, Clive Aslet tours Ardfin on the Isle of Jura, a Victorian sporting lodge reimagined for the 21st century
When the saints go marching in
Retracing the Highland route of St Columba to Iona, Joe Gibbs and his fellow pilgrims conquer hill and glen, until sickness hits
Bring me my bow
Royal Archer Jamie Blackett dons his green coat on the bicentenary of The Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland
From sea to shining sea
Mary Miers traces the Caledonian Canal, 200 years after Telford’s engineering marvel opened
Tessy Ojo’s favourite painting
The head of The Diana Award picks a pair of powerful women
Scents and sensitivity
The weather whiffles to the nose of John Lewis-Stempel
Interiors
Sitting rooms and footstools
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell takes on tartan
A load of old cobbles
Nostalgically pleasing to the eye, cobblestones were an equine saviour, reveals Harry Pearson
The tree of life
A flash of red on high: the rowan tree will feed many hungry birds, notes John Lewis-Stempel
Natural magic
Bonnington House, Edinburgh, famous as the home of Jupiter Artland, is set in spectacular gardens, finds Caroline Donald
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson tucks into figs
Touched by our natural heritage
Iain Parkinson meets the guard- ians of our rare hay meadows
Stick it to me
Ian Morton is caught in goosegrass
Play your cigarette cards right
These tiny works of art have long been prized, says Charles Harris