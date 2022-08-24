Country Life 24 August 2022

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins falls under the spell of The Lady of Shalott

Romance realised

In the first of two articles, Clive Aslet tours Ardfin on the Isle of Jura, a Victorian sporting lodge reimagined for the 21st century

When the saints go marching in

Retracing the Highland route of St Columba to Iona, Joe Gibbs and his fellow pilgrims conquer hill and glen, until sickness hits

Bring me my bow

Royal Archer Jamie Blackett dons his green coat on the bicentenary of The Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland

From sea to shining sea

Mary Miers traces the Caledonian Canal, 200 years after Telford’s engineering marvel opened

Tessy Ojo’s favourite painting

The head of The Diana Award picks a pair of powerful women

Scents and sensitivity

The weather whiffles to the nose of John Lewis-Stempel

Interiors

Sitting rooms and footstools

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell takes on tartan

A load of old cobbles

Nostalgically pleasing to the eye, cobblestones were an equine saviour, reveals Harry Pearson

The tree of life

A flash of red on high: the rowan tree will feed many hungry birds, notes John Lewis-Stempel

Natural magic

Bonnington House, Edinburgh, famous as the home of Jupiter Artland, is set in spectacular gardens, finds Caroline Donald

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson tucks into figs

Touched by our natural heritage

Iain Parkinson meets the guard- ians of our rare hay meadows

Stick it to me

Ian Morton is caught in goosegrass

Play your cigarette cards right

These tiny works of art have long been prized, says Charles Harris