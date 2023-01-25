Country Life 25 January 2023

Take a bough
A single oak is home to myriad species, shelter to more and succour for others. John Lewis-Stempel looks at a day in the life of our noblest tree
In a league of their own
From riding crocodiles to marrying stones, gold turbans to cold baths, the great British eccentric is a species apart, discovers Claire Jackson
To dig or not to dig
Mark Diacono lays down his spade with relief, for the sake of his soil and his back
The Duke of Buccleuch’s favourite painting
The president of the Georgian Group picks an intriguing scene
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins watches Charles Frend’s The Cruel Sea, the war film devoid of empty glamour
Water, water everywhere
John Lewis-Stempel sloshes through the flooded fields to save a sodden sheep
A monument to enthusiasm
In the second of two articles, Marcus Binney delves into the astonishing interiors of Fawley Hill in Buckinghamshire
Native breeds
Kate Green salutes the Oxford Sandy and Black pig
You greedy gannet!
The epithet may not be flattering, but the gannet deserves more admiration, for its awesome diving technique and family values, reveals Ian Morton
From sheep to shop
Annika Purdey traces the route taken by soft Shetland wool to become the top-quality tweed clothing her company produces
Luxury
Colourful coats and marquetry, Matthew Williamson’s favourite things and motoring watches
Interiors
A light-filled kitchen and the tactile joy of wooden objects
Mediterranean masterpiece
Kathryn Bradley-Hole explores Les Colombières, an artist’s paradise on the French Riviera
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson tries endives