Country Life 25 March 2020

If you’d like to receive Country Life without having to leave the house there are several options:
-
If you’d like to purchase a single issue, click here – the magazine will be posted to you
-
Apple / iPad users have two options. You can try a free digital edition on your Apple device, or enjoy Country Life free for a month — that’s four issues — if you subscribe. You can cancel at any time.
-
If you’re using a non-Apple device you can get a digital edition here
-
If you’d like to subscribe and have the magazine sent straight to your home on the day of publication, we’re offering the first six issues for £6. If you prefer to order by phone, call 0330 333 1113.
OWLETTS: Clive Aslet visits a Kent house built by an Imperial architect.
BEARDED IRISES: Val Bourne on which ones to buy.
LIFE IN THE SNAIL LANE: Ian Morton on these curious garden invaders.
BUYING PLANTS: How to get the best ones for you garden.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Plantswoman Sarah Raven chooses a peaceful scene.
ARUNDEL CASTLE GARDENS: The space outdoors is just as grand as the building itself, says Tiffany Daneff.
DAN PEARSON: The latest column from the garden designer discusses woodland.
LAMBING IN THE SNOW: You’ll feel for John Lewis-Stempel.