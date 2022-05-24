Country Life 25 May 2022

For Queen and country (life)

Past covers with a royal flavour

Long to reign over us

John Goodall unravels the history of our National Anthem

Capturing the royal gaze

Charlotte Mullins tells the stories behind portraits of The Queen

A royal face for the future

Architects reveal imaginative redesigns of the Buckingham Palace façade to John Goodall

To honour our Queen

Octavia Pollock visits the Household Cavalry amid its busiest year

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins on a car fit for The Queen: the Rolls-Royce Phantom

Transporting splendour

Royal Yacht Britannia offers an insight into true royal taste, discovers John Goodall

Streets ahead

Emma Hughes and eminent foodies offer their recipes for perfectly joyous street parties

Where classic style reigns

Thoughtful and stylish, The Queen’s clothes always convey a meaning, says Justine Picardie

In the name of The Queen

Carla Passino on royal namesakes

Fit for a monarch

Rare platinum is worth the trouble, avers Sarah Royce-Greensill, who picks the best platinum products

The name of the rose

Steven Desmond on royal plants

‘It was spinetingling’

Coronation choristers recall the day vividly, finds Andrew Green

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones’s favourite painting

The Black Farmer chooses a powerful paean to motherhood

Luxury

Tiaras, brooches and Ascot chef Simon Rogan’s favourite things

Interiors

New meets old and elegant chairs

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson creates tasty treats with fresh strawberries

Rose gold

The romantic rose meadow of Easton Hall Walled Gardens, Lincolnshire, enchants Val Bourne