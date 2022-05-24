Country Life 25 May 2022

For Queen and country (life)
Past covers with a royal flavour
Long to reign over us
John Goodall unravels the history of our National Anthem
Capturing the royal gaze
Charlotte Mullins tells the stories behind portraits of The Queen
A royal face for the future
Architects reveal imaginative redesigns of the Buckingham Palace façade to John Goodall
To honour our Queen
Octavia Pollock visits the Household Cavalry amid its busiest year
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on a car fit for The Queen: the Rolls-Royce Phantom
Transporting splendour
Royal Yacht Britannia offers an insight into true royal taste, discovers John Goodall
Streets ahead
Emma Hughes and eminent foodies offer their recipes for perfectly joyous street parties
Where classic style reigns
Thoughtful and stylish, The Queen’s clothes always convey a meaning, says Justine Picardie
In the name of The Queen
Carla Passino on royal namesakes
Fit for a monarch
Rare platinum is worth the trouble, avers Sarah Royce-Greensill, who picks the best platinum products
The name of the rose
Steven Desmond on royal plants
‘It was spinetingling’
Coronation choristers recall the day vividly, finds Andrew Green
Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones’s favourite painting
The Black Farmer chooses a powerful paean to motherhood
Luxury
Tiaras, brooches and Ascot chef Simon Rogan’s favourite things
Interiors
New meets old and elegant chairs
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson creates tasty treats with fresh strawberries
Rose gold
The romantic rose meadow of Easton Hall Walled Gardens, Lincolnshire, enchants Val Bourne