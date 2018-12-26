Country Life 26 December 2018, our last issue of 2019, explores how to have a happy Hogmanay, what to plant in the new year and reviews the best and worst plays of 2018.

Find out more here:

JASON GOODWIN: How to survive Hogmanay.

CYCLE THE HEBRIDES: James Birch discovers the wonders lying off the northwest coast of Scotland.

FOLLOWING NIMROD: The High Leicestershire country of the Cottesmore is as thrilling as ever, but the hunt must look to the future.

TRIUMPH AND DISASTER: The best and worst plays of 2018.

OFFA’S DYKE WALK: Rupert Godsal walks Wales.

GREAT BRITISH JOURNEYS: John Goodall explores Northern Island.

GARDENS: Now is the time to supercharge your boarders, says John Hoyland.

INTERIORS: Childhood bedrooms and what’s hot and what’s not in 2019.

THE COLERIDGE WAY: Kate Green meanders on Exmoor.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Trevor Pickett chooses an evocative Suffolk coastal scene.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.