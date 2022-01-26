Country Life 26 January 2022

Plaster of paradise: The magnificent plasterwork interiors of Downton Hall in Shropshire enthral Roger White.

Everybody say cheese: Ned Palmer tours Great Britain through its cheeses, from Cornish Yarg to Irish Milleens.

Time to travel: As the world opens up again, let us inspire you, with South African art), the top 10 hotels, the tombs of Egypt, practical conservation in the Maldives, sustainable kit, the hidden corners of the Greek mainland, people who embrace the local life, tasting the wine of Vienna, Austria, and cycling into a fairy tale in Transylvania

Mick Channon’s favourite painting: The racehorse trainer chooses an equestrian portrait with power.

Masterpiece: ‘It’s a damned good thing’: Jack Watkins praises G. F. Watts’s Physical Energy.

The women shaping a new countryside: Camilla Akers-Douglas talks to the female trailblazers of rural life, from fashionistas to florists.

Not such a Scilly idea: Robin Page celebrates the successful introduction of red squirrels to the Isles of Scilly.

Interiors: Going green with style.

Luxury: Tough boots, top watches and Bobbi Brown’s favourite things.

Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson on the tasty tartness of blood oranges.

Under the Tuscan sun: The gardens of La Foce, Italy, home of Iris Origo, are a blissful blend of English and Italian, says Charles Quest-Ritson.

Through the looking glass: The changing panorama from the train window captivates John Lewis-Stempel.