Country Life 27 September 2023

Here’s one I trained earlier
Has your over-excited pup left you red-faced on a shoot day? Katy Birchall has the answer: a perfect, pre-trained gundog
And the beat goes on
Beaters have the most fun, says Simon Lester, as he joins the happy behind-the-scenes crew that is crucial to any driven day
Last of the summer wine
John Lewis-Stempel reflects on a pilgrimage to the final resting place of peasant poet John Clare
The magic carpet goes electric
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is so smooth you won’t spill a drop of Champagne, promises Toby Keel
Sholto Kynoch’s favourite painting
The pianist immerses himself in a work of conflicting emotions
Loved to life
A new Jacobean drawing room is the crowning glory at Shilstone, Devon, discovers John Goodall
Native breeds
Kate Green is enchanted by the Exmoor pony, a national-park icon
The need for tweed
A true Hebridean hero weaves his magic to create an ‘estate’ Harris tweed for David Profumo
Under pressure
Charles Harris charts the history of barometers and altimeters, ingenious instruments credited with saving countless lives
You’ve got to roll with it
The much-maligned woodlouse has a pivotal role to play in our gardens, reveals Harry Pearson
Just another day in paradise
The lure of Meikleour is strong as lady anglers have a heavenly day on the Tay, finds David Profumo
Luxury
Scottish tweeds and technical innovation for the new season, plus lustrous pearls and a few of Theo Randall’s favourite things
Interiors
The brilliant yet enigmatic Robert Kime, plus a timeless new kitchen
The nurseryman’s nursery
Tilly Ware finds garden inspiration at the marvellous Marchants Hardy Plants in East Sussex
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on pears
Following the North star
Carla Passino marvels at the life of Marianne North, a Victorian artist who forged her own path
