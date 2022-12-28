Country Life 28 December 2022

A Grand Tour of Britain

Celebrating an abundance of wonders, both natural and man-made, ancient and modern, Clive Aslet leads a rousing historic tour of 52 extraordinary places in the British Isles— from the Giant’s Causeway and Stonehenge to Caernarfon Castle and Aberfeldy Bridge—one for every week of 2023.

Here’s to 2023

Don’t say we didn’t warn you… It’s time for Country Life’s annual glimpse into the future of the (improbable) year ahead. With tongue very firmly in cheek.

Property review

Penny Churchill assesses the stand-out sales from another breathless 12 months of activity in the country-house market

Shear genius

Christopher Stocks charts the fascinating history of topiary from its ancient origins and looks at how it shapes up today

The Duke of Northumberland’s favourite painting

The lifelong conservationist chooses an intriguing work from the collection at Alnwick Castle

The English home

In the final chapter of this 12-part series, John Goodall examines the country house since the start of the Second World War

O star of wonder, star of night

Shepherd John Lewis-Stempel is spellbound by the stars as he watches his flock by night

‘They seek him here, they seek him there’

The fast-flying, zig-zagging snipe is one of our most elusive game-birds, as Paula Lester discovers on a memorable day in Devon

Interiors

Could this be the end of the sitting room as we know it? Giles Kime looks ahead to the key design trends for 2023

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson makes a date with sticky-toffee pudding, plus a milk-chocolate selection and a delicious breakfast smoothie