Country Life 28 June 2023

Sprung from the earth
Bronwen Riley takes a step back in time at The Newt in Somerset and marvels at the reconstruction of a Romano-British villa
Nature’s towers of strength
From the pulling power of a dung beetle to the grip of an eagle, Harry Pearson is outmuscled by the world’s strongest animals
Their way to heaven
Russell Higham uncovers the group of artists and thinkers who sought out ‘a country life worth living’ in West Sussex
Don’t worry, be appy
Equip yourself with our top 15 phone apps to enhance your life in the great outdoors. Download pure delight with Agnes Stamp
Country Life International
Luxurious properties for sale in Europe, plus Mary Miers explores Perugino’s Umbria, Tom Parker Bowles is wowed by the taste of Portugal, it’s not so Lanzagrotty for Arabella Youens and Rosie Paterson celebrates Slim Aarons
Will Fisher’s favourite painting
The Jamb founder chooses an exotic and all-consuming work
Native breeds
Kate Green on the poultry pride of Derbyshire — Redcap chickens
Hay, good looking
John Lewis-Stempel makes hay while the sun shines — dodging a deluge to gather in all the bales
Open all hours
Catherine Larner goes in search of four candles (and fork handles) at beloved local hardware stores
Finally meeting my Waterloo
Julie Harding joins the commuters as Britain’s busiest railway station celebrates its 175th anniversary
Luxury
Holiday hand-luggage luxuries with Hetty Lintell, plus a few of Cath Kidston’s favourite things
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe talks blue hues — and their perfect partners — with leading interior designers, while The Designer’s Room looks at a blue room in a riverside home
A dream fulfilled at last
Helena Gerrish hails the rescue of landmark gardens at Mounton House in Monmouthshire, Wales
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on redcurrants
Chasing pavements
John Hoyland reveals how you can encourage ‘cheeky’ plants to grow in gaps between paving
