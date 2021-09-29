Country Life 29 October 2021

Here’s what you’ll find inside:

STEAM MASTER: Jack Watkins pays tribute to Richard Trevithick, the unsung hero of the Age of Steam.

THE ART OF TREES: Trees, standing in lone majesty, long lines or lush forest, are an artist’s dream. Laura Gascoigne meets the new Arborealists.

DOG TRAINING: Paula Lester and her labrador, Nimrod, learn from the master: Ben Randall.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Marine Tanguy’s choice: a painting forged in fire.

CONSERVATION: The effective work of the late conservationist Philip Wayre is being continued in the North Pennines, discovers Robin Page.

MODERNIST MARVEL: Modernist country houses may have been dismissed as ugly, but they deserve a second look, believes Adrian Tinniswood.

INTERIORS: Botanical walls and bright tables.

GARDENS: The surroundings of Batcombe, Somerset, inspired its gardens, reveals Natasha Goodfellow.

RECIPE: Kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson on blackberries.

And much more.