Country Life 29 October 2021

STEAM MASTER: Jack Watkins pays tribute to Richard Trevithick, the unsung hero of the Age of Steam.
THE ART OF TREES: Trees, standing in lone majesty, long lines or lush forest, are an artist’s dream. Laura Gascoigne meets the new Arborealists.
DOG TRAINING: Paula Lester and her labrador, Nimrod, learn from the master: Ben Randall.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Marine Tanguy’s choice: a painting forged in fire.
CONSERVATION: The effective work of the late conservationist Philip Wayre is being continued in the North Pennines, discovers Robin Page.
MODERNIST MARVEL: Modernist country houses may have been dismissed as ugly, but they deserve a second look, believes Adrian Tinniswood.
INTERIORS: Botanical walls and bright tables.
GARDENS: The surroundings of Batcombe, Somerset, inspired its gardens, reveals Natasha Goodfellow.
RECIPE: Kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson on blackberries.
