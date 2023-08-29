Country Life 30 August 2023

Here’s a look at what’s inside:

A princely seat

In the first of two articles, John Goodall examines the early life of Arundel Castle, the Duke of Norfolk’s seat in West Sussex

We’re all winners

The ups and downs of equine ownership are best shared—Marcus Armytage offers his tips on racehorse syndicates

Take cover

Simon Lester sows the seeds of Nature recovery by ditching chemical fertiliser and planting green manure and cover crops

School Life

Kate Green and Agnes Stamp on schools that have stood the test of time, plus AI in education with Holly Kirkwood, Tessa Waugh on the value of animal encounters and Jonathan Self reflects on 70 years of Nigel Molesworth

Claire German’s favourite painting

The Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour CEO is fascinated by a ‘monster or marvel’ portrait

There is a middle way

Land can be managed in a way that benefits both Nature and farmers, says Douglas Chalmers

Native breeds

Kate Green admires the versatile and handsome Cleveland Bay

Conditions of carriage

The history of horse-drawn transport is not all romance and gentility, reveals Charles Harris

Of houses and horses

All eyes are on Lincolnshire for the Burghley Horse Trials. Kate Green previews the five-star event

A stitch in wildflower time

Octavia Pollock marvels at the intricate needlework of Sarah Becvar’s exquisite embroidery

Right before my berry eyes

A late-summer hedge laden with luscious fruit stops John Lewis-Stempel in his tracks

Luxury

Hetty Lintell’s dream jewellery picks from the Paris couture shows, plus a few of Alexandra Shulman’s favourite things

Interiors

Giles Kime meets the interior-design duo bringing their touch of magic to charitable spaces

Sleeping beauty awakes

James Alexander-Sinclair lauds the revival of the family garden at Southwick House in Scotland

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on sweetcorn

