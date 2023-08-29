Country Life 30 August 2023

Here’s a look at what’s inside:
A princely seat
In the first of two articles, John Goodall examines the early life of Arundel Castle, the Duke of Norfolk’s seat in West Sussex
We’re all winners
The ups and downs of equine ownership are best shared—Marcus Armytage offers his tips on racehorse syndicates
Take cover
Simon Lester sows the seeds of Nature recovery by ditching chemical fertiliser and planting green manure and cover crops
School Life
Kate Green and Agnes Stamp on schools that have stood the test of time, plus AI in education with Holly Kirkwood, Tessa Waugh on the value of animal encounters and Jonathan Self reflects on 70 years of Nigel Molesworth
Claire German’s favourite painting
The Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour CEO is fascinated by a ‘monster or marvel’ portrait
There is a middle way
Land can be managed in a way that benefits both Nature and farmers, says Douglas Chalmers
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the versatile and handsome Cleveland Bay
Conditions of carriage
The history of horse-drawn transport is not all romance and gentility, reveals Charles Harris
Of houses and horses
All eyes are on Lincolnshire for the Burghley Horse Trials. Kate Green previews the five-star event
A stitch in wildflower time
Octavia Pollock marvels at the intricate needlework of Sarah Becvar’s exquisite embroidery
Right before my berry eyes
A late-summer hedge laden with luscious fruit stops John Lewis-Stempel in his tracks
Luxury
Hetty Lintell’s dream jewellery picks from the Paris couture shows, plus a few of Alexandra Shulman’s favourite things
Interiors
Giles Kime meets the interior-design duo bringing their touch of magic to charitable spaces
Sleeping beauty awakes
James Alexander-Sinclair lauds the revival of the family garden at Southwick House in Scotland
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on sweetcorn
And much more