Country Life 30 January 2019 looks at the late Queen Mother’s beloved Scottish home, admires the winter joys of the garden at Rodmarton Manor and ponders who will win this year’s Six Nations.

Find out more here:

THE CASTLE OF MEY: John Goodall explores the Queen Mother’s home in Caithness.

THE ANGLOPHILE DIOR: The great French designer’s love of Britain comes under the microscope.

PROPERTY: Homes along the Thames, plus the finest country houses to appear on the market.

LUXURY: Anouska Hempel’s favourite things, and hot hats from Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

BRUNEL: A museum celebrating the great engineer has opened – Huon Mallalieu takes a look.

CELERIAC: Our kitchen garden cook on working wonders with this seasonal root.

JOHN HOTCHKISS: Our fishing correspondent remembers the great angler.

RUGBY: Owain Jones discusses the prospects of this year’s Six Nations – can Ireland retain their crown?

INTERIORS: Transforming a classic London drawing room.

MUSIC: The strange tale of Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.