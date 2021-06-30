Country Life 30 June 2021

You can find Country Life at newsagents, shops and supermarkets, or you can order a copy of Country Life at the cover price of £4.25, with free postage in the UK.

Here’s a selection of what you’ll find in this week’s issue:

ST PAUL’S CATHEDRAL: Christopher Wren’s masterpiece.

GOATS: Add an English goat to your household and life will be more amusing and less predictable, discovers Julie Harding.

JOHN HOLDER: Naughty dogs have offered endless inspiration for artist John Holder.

BLUEBIRD: Malcolm Campbell’s motor yacht has a 90th birthday makeover.

ADAM CLAYTON’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: We ask U2’s bassist to pick.

STORMONT: Part two of John Goodall’s piece on the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

BORAGE: From Crusaders to Pimm’s, still as good as ever.

SUNGLASSES: You need some. We point some out.

A BRAND-NEW CLASSIC: The Bentley Blower, re-created.

And much more.