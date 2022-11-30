Country Life 30 November 2022

Masterpiece
Jack Watkins investigates the record-breaking phenomenon of The Mousetrap as its West End run stretches to 70 years
Fair-feather friends
Stephen Moss charts the long and gruelling journeys made by birds migrating to Britain from the Arctic, Scandinavia and Siberia
Lost London
Intriguing historic photographs from a book by Philip Davies reveal how the city looked before its 20th-century transformation
Interiors
Party barns are enhancing rural properties — and earning their keep, finds Arabella Youens
Trumpet majors
John Hoyland says it’s time for hippeastrums to come in from the cold, as he visits West Dean
Bearing gifts we traverse afar
Henrietta Bredin goes in search of that most elusive of festive productions — a Christmas opera
Jemma Powell’s favourite painting
The artist and actress selects a work that celebrates family life
Show me the way to go home
John Lewis-Stempel stumbles upon a magical fungi fairy ring
The English home
In the 11th part of this 12-part series, John Goodall examines the early-20th-century house
Taking the right turn
Master craftswoman Joey Richardson explains the art of woodturning to Serena Shores
Luxury
Hetty Lintell has the latest luxury news and the best bow jewellery all tied up, plus tailor Edward Sexton shares his favourite things
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson’s delicious sweet and savoury walnut dishes
In the cage with the cornered tiger
How will England’s cricketers fare on their first Pakistan tour in 17 years, asks James Fisher