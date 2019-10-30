Country Life 30 October 2019
Cover of Country Life 30 October 2019 covers how to live sustainably, visits a great house in Cumbria and discovers Britain's beetles.
Find out more here:
MEET THE BEETLES: Britain has 4,000 different types of beetle — David Tomlinson picks out 18 of them,
JAMES THORNTON: The environmental lawyer speaks to Clive Aslet.
GREEN LIGHT: How to heat and light your home sustainably.
THE GOOD LIFE: How to grow all your own vegetables.
ANIMAL MAGIC: A Bagot goat.
HAILE HALL: John Martin Robertson visits the Cumbrian house.
ELECTRIC JAGUAR: The I-Pace gets the Country Life test.
GARDENS: The pumpkins of Eythorpe.
PROPERTY: A glorious ‘forever home’ in Oxfordshire.