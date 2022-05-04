Country Life 4 May 2022

Enter and be happy
William Morris’s Kelmscott Manor, Oxfordshire, from which he derived much inspiration, has been expertly renovated, reveals Jeremy Musson
Property
11 exquisite Cotswolds homes under the microscope, plus dozens more pages of superb properties
Contemporary artists of the Cotswolds
Whatever their medium, glass, stone or paint, artists used lockdown as an opportunity, discovers Jane Wheatley
We are the champions
British riders have reason to kick on as Badminton Horse Trials returns at last, says Kate Green
London Life
Marble Hill, the ‘golden mile’, an overstuffed walrus and following in the footsteps of James Bond
1940s Notebook
Melanie Bryan reveals the concerns of the war years
Dr Fitzroy Morrissey’s favourite painting
The academic and author picks a 16th-century Persian scene
Masterpiece: The Comet
Jack Watkins on the flights and flaws of the Comet jet airliner
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell tells the time with the most stylish of watches
‘Rejoice together in a happy ending’
The fairy tales of Ruth Manning- Sanders offered hope that good wins, finds Matthew Dennison
Interiors
Go outside with the most comfortable garden furniture
Wild about the garden
Wildflowers blend with the Arts-and-Crafts style at Ready Token Manor, Gloucestershire. George Plumptre explores
Life’s a beech
The stately beech tree is rightly considered queen of the forest, believes John Lewis-Stempel
Spreading the love for elderflower jam
Frothing heads of elderflower let you enjoy the taste of summer all year round, says Tessa Waugh
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson makes meals of fresh spring greens
