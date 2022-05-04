Country Life 4 May 2022

Enter and be happy

William Morris’s Kelmscott Manor, Oxfordshire, from which he derived much inspiration, has been expertly renovated, reveals Jeremy Musson

Property

11 exquisite Cotswolds homes under the microscope, plus dozens more pages of superb properties

Contemporary artists of the Cotswolds

Whatever their medium, glass, stone or paint, artists used lockdown as an opportunity, discovers Jane Wheatley

We are the champions

British riders have reason to kick on as Badminton Horse Trials returns at last, says Kate Green

London Life

Marble Hill, the ‘golden mile’, an overstuffed walrus and following in the footsteps of James Bond

1940s Notebook

Melanie Bryan reveals the concerns of the war years

Dr Fitzroy Morrissey’s favourite painting

The academic and author picks a 16th-century Persian scene

Masterpiece: The Comet

Jack Watkins on the flights and flaws of the Comet jet airliner

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell tells the time with the most stylish of watches

‘Rejoice together in a happy ending’



The fairy tales of Ruth Manning- Sanders offered hope that good wins, finds Matthew Dennison

Interiors

Go outside with the most comfortable garden furniture

Wild about the garden

Wildflowers blend with the Arts-and-Crafts style at Ready Token Manor, Gloucestershire. George Plumptre explores

Life’s a beech

The stately beech tree is rightly considered queen of the forest, believes John Lewis-Stempel

Spreading the love for elderflower jam

Frothing heads of elderflower let you enjoy the taste of summer all year round, says Tessa Waugh

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson makes meals of fresh spring greens

