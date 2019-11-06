Country Life 6 November 2019

Find out more here:

GENTLEMAN’S LIFE: Our annual supplement is the indispensable guide for the man about town and country.

LOST DOGS: The breeds that are no longer with us, by Patrick Galbraith.

PANSIES: How a humble plant has enchanted the great and the good.

MY FATHER’S POW ESCAPES: Marcus Binney has dug up incredible stories of the man he barely knew.

ANIMAL MAGIC: Giant tortoises.

NIGEL HAVERS: The actor picks his favourite painting.

TOAST: Oh yes. The nation’s favourite snack gets the Country Life treatment.

WALKING LIFE: Fiona Reynolds visits The Burren.

ROYAL RETREAT: How their royal highnesses prepared for life at Pitchford Hall in the event of invasion.