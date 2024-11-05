Country Life 6 November 2024

The legacy
Kate Green salutes Lt-Col John McCrae for giving us the poppy as a symbol of remembrance
Fake it ’til you make it
Nature’s mimics and frauds are full of cunning survival tricks, as Laura Parker discovers
Gentleman’s Life
- Simon Mills walks a wardrobe tightrope
- Matthew Dennison charts the rise and fall of the waistband
- Hetty Lintell’s pick of the latest fashions in orange, brown, pink and more
- Harry Pearson finds there’s nothing like a ’tache to divide opinion
- Nicholas Foulkes marvels at rare métiers d’art timepieces
- Jonathan Self examines the allure of the exotic menagerie
- Tom Parker Bowles savours oysters, the food of love
Emma Ridgway’s favourite painting
The Foundling Museum director selects a captivating, life-size portrait of performing choir girls
The Sound and the Fury
Carla Carlisle tries to look on the sunny side, but remains on the alert for ‘tragedy and trouble’
Nine towers on high
John Martin Robinson examines two Lancashire powerhouses: Lathom House and Knowsley Hall
London Life
- Get your skates on at Somerset House
- Jo Rodgers seeks out the best Sunday roasts
- William Hosie toasts London pubs
A life lived, a dream dreamt
Inscriptions etched by soldiers are a window into the First World War, suggests David Crossland
Are you feeling Broad-minded?
The wondrous wetlands of East Anglia are a marshy, manmade marvel for John Lewis-Stempel
Whispers of winter
Lia Leendertz weighs up the chances of an Indian summer
Conversations on conservation
A 1974 country-house revolution was a major turning point for our old buildings, says Simon Jenkins
Digging for victory and veg
The Anderson shelter was a war-time lifesaver in more ways than one, reveals Russell Higham
Interiors
Bright ideas with Amelia Thorpe
Swaying in rhythm
Tilly Ware applauds the bold planting in The Old Vicarage garden at Wormingford, Essex
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson harnesses the nutritious punch of cauliflower
Foraging
John Wright urges caution as he extols the virtues of blewits, the most tasty of wild mushrooms
Travel
- Rosie Paterson shares the latest in luxury travel news
- Mark Hedges celebrates a mile-stone birthday in style at a villa in Mallorca
- Pamela Goodman gets a buzz on a Spanish holiday
The bare Bone
Mary Miers assesses the career of Sir Muirhead Bone, the first of Britain’s Official War Artists
And much more