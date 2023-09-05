Country Life 6 September 2023

Here’s a look at what’s inside:

Gone, but not forgotten

A year on from his mother’s death, The King’s devotion to duty is an inspiring example that keeps her memory alive

Labour’s vision for rural Britain

Sir Keir Starmer promises a new politics of partnership and respect for rural communities

Those magnificent birds we never noticed

There is more to oft-overlooked ‘little brown jobs’ than meets the eye, suggests Tim Dee

Not your average Fiesta

As Goodwood revs up for its Revival, the Duke of Richmond tells Octavia Pollock about 75 years of motorsport on his estate

Green around the grilles

Russell Higham chronicles the 350-year history of growing plants both lethal and healing — at Chelsea Physic Garden in London

Levison Wood’s favourite painting

The explorer selects a painting that reflects the despair of war

Attention: A Love Story

Carla Carlisle finally understands a message from her late father

Feudal splendours

In the second of two articles, John Martin Robinson steps inside Arundel Castle in West Sussex

Native breeds

The Boreray is a niche breed fighting back, finds Kate Green

All creatures great and wrong

Was Shakespeare really afraid of hedgehogs? Fiona Mathews and Tim Kendall investigate

Cutting it fine

The silhouette—an 18th-century selfie—is now cutting a dash at parties, reveals Claire Jackson

Interiors

Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with Amelia Thorpe

London Life

Carla Passino assesses the legacy of Denys Lasdun and Rosemary Hill visits the WC1 haunts of the Bloomsbury Group, plus Kit Kemp’s capital

Harmonic progression

Charles Quest-Ritson applauds the union of planting and design at West Lavington in Wiltshire

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on juicy plums

Travel

Mark Hedges visits a health spa in Thailand and Hugh Francis Anderson hits the Swiss slopes

And much more