Country Life 6 September 2023

Gone, but not forgotten
A year on from his mother’s death, The King’s devotion to duty is an inspiring example that keeps her memory alive
Labour’s vision for rural Britain
Sir Keir Starmer promises a new politics of partnership and respect for rural communities
Those magnificent birds we never noticed
There is more to oft-overlooked ‘little brown jobs’ than meets the eye, suggests Tim Dee
Not your average Fiesta
As Goodwood revs up for its Revival, the Duke of Richmond tells Octavia Pollock about 75 years of motorsport on his estate
Green around the grilles
Russell Higham chronicles the 350-year history of growing plants both lethal and healing — at Chelsea Physic Garden in London
Levison Wood’s favourite painting
The explorer selects a painting that reflects the despair of war
Attention: A Love Story
Carla Carlisle finally understands a message from her late father
Feudal splendours
In the second of two articles, John Martin Robinson steps inside Arundel Castle in West Sussex
Native breeds
The Boreray is a niche breed fighting back, finds Kate Green
All creatures great and wrong
Was Shakespeare really afraid of hedgehogs? Fiona Mathews and Tim Kendall investigate
Cutting it fine
The silhouette—an 18th-century selfie—is now cutting a dash at parties, reveals Claire Jackson
Interiors
Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with Amelia Thorpe
London Life
Carla Passino assesses the legacy of Denys Lasdun and Rosemary Hill visits the WC1 haunts of the Bloomsbury Group, plus Kit Kemp’s capital
Harmonic progression
Charles Quest-Ritson applauds the union of planting and design at West Lavington in Wiltshire
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on juicy plums
Travel
Mark Hedges visits a health spa in Thailand and Hugh Francis Anderson hits the Swiss slopes
