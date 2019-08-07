Country Life 7 August 2019

Find out more here:

THE RISE OF NATIVE SHEEP: Hardy and friendly, they’re on the up. Kate Green reports.

SHORTS: The history of the short trouser.

KITCHEN GARDEN COOK: Rocket, anyone?

THE FIVE TRUE COCKTAILS: Tom Parker Bowles picks his poison.

A HERD OF LLAMAS: Animal Magic listens to the conversations between a man and his herd.

PRODUCTIVE BEAUTY: Can your garden be useful and beautiful?

SALSIFY IS BACK: Emma Hughes salutes a Victorian favourite.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Boodles owner Michael Wainwright chooses a reminder of his honeymoon.

