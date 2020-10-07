Country Life 7 October 2020

Find out more:
WHAT NEXT FOR THE NATIONAL TRUST? Simon Jenkins offers his viewpoint.
OUR RIGHT TO GREEN SPACE: Nature writer Patrick Barkham makes the case.
WALK THE WYE: John Lewis-Stempel on the landscape that inspired him in childhood.
WE’RE JAMMIN’: Mary Tregellas on perfect preserves.
THE FOREST OF ARDEN: Fiona Reynolds on her latest walk.
HAMPTON COURT’S GREAT HALL: John Goodall on one of our most famous spaces.
LLYN PENINSULA: Our series on AONBs reaches the farthest-flung point of Wales.
LONDON LIFE: Charles I’s London, plus how the capital is reopening.