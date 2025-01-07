Country Life 8 January 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.

For every walk of life

Taking in mountains, moors and monuments, lifelong walker Fiona Reynolds strides across the British Isles to select a dozen landmark rambles to tackle

There’s no place like home

Richard Sugg recounts the incredible tales of animals who make extraordinary journeys back to where they came from

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe warms up with the best traditional-style stoves and Arabella Youens admires a Tudor farmhouse sitting room

Gene genius

Hybrid hellebores of every hue will add colour to the garden in late winter and early spring, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson

I’ve got the hots for you

Tom Parker Bowles declares his passion for Lancashire hotpot, a classic English dish that he crowns the Henry V of stews

All in the family

Renaissance artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder founded a painting dynasty that lasted 150 years, as Michael Prodger reveals

Minette Batters’s favourite painting

The farmer and crossbench peer chooses a characterful portrait of an alert, lively terrier in the prime of his life

We have much to learn from Africa

An eye-opening trip to Kenya convinces Minette Batters that our farmers can glean a lot from their overseas counterparts

From Heaven to Earth

In the second of two articles, William Aslet marvels at the opulent interiors of historic Moor Park in Hertfordshire

The legacy

Kate Green applauds Sir Hugh Munro, the man who rose to the challenge of charting all of Scotland’s 3,000ft-plus peaks

It’s only words

Feefle, flother and frost-dogs: Paul Anthony Jones guides us through the lexicon of the long-lost vocabulary of winter

Bless you

The history of handkerchiefs is not to be sneezed at, from love token to luxury accessory, as Matthew Dennison discovers

The good stuff

Layer up to ward off the chilly weather with Hetty Lintell’s pick of the cosiest winter gilets

And much more.