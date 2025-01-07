Country Life 8 January 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
For every walk of life
Taking in mountains, moors and monuments, lifelong walker Fiona Reynolds strides across the British Isles to select a dozen landmark rambles to tackle
There’s no place like home
Richard Sugg recounts the incredible tales of animals who make extraordinary journeys back to where they came from
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe warms up with the best traditional-style stoves and Arabella Youens admires a Tudor farmhouse sitting room
Recommended videos for you
Gene genius
Hybrid hellebores of every hue will add colour to the garden in late winter and early spring, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson
I’ve got the hots for you
Tom Parker Bowles declares his passion for Lancashire hotpot, a classic English dish that he crowns the Henry V of stews
All in the family
Renaissance artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder founded a painting dynasty that lasted 150 years, as Michael Prodger reveals
Minette Batters’s favourite painting
The farmer and crossbench peer chooses a characterful portrait of an alert, lively terrier in the prime of his life
We have much to learn from Africa
An eye-opening trip to Kenya convinces Minette Batters that our farmers can glean a lot from their overseas counterparts
From Heaven to Earth
In the second of two articles, William Aslet marvels at the opulent interiors of historic Moor Park in Hertfordshire
The legacy
Kate Green applauds Sir Hugh Munro, the man who rose to the challenge of charting all of Scotland’s 3,000ft-plus peaks
It’s only words
Feefle, flother and frost-dogs: Paul Anthony Jones guides us through the lexicon of the long-lost vocabulary of winter
Bless you
The history of handkerchiefs is not to be sneezed at, from love token to luxury accessory, as Matthew Dennison discovers
The good stuff
Layer up to ward off the chilly weather with Hetty Lintell’s pick of the cosiest winter gilets
And much more.