Country Life 8 June 2022

An ideal manor house

New research has shed fresh light on idyllic Mapperton in Dorset, finds Timothy Connor

‘A party real, partly dream country’

Thomas Hardy’s Wessex, the land of Casterbridge and Egdon Heath, exists, at least in some form, discovers Susan Owens

Fishing in troubled waters

The life of a small-boat fisherman has always been hard, but new uncertainties mean fresh dangers. Ben Lerwill takes to the waves

The slug of the Baskervilles

Another black beast haunts the wilds of Dartmoor. Jack Watkins searches for our largest land slug

Xanthe Arvanitakis’s favourite painting

The director of Chiswick House picks a striking equestrian portrait

The brilliance of Thomas Telford

Fiona Reynolds visits an engineering marvel, the Shropshire canal

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins on why Edward Thomas’s Adlestrop beguiles

To have and to hold



The lost art of Devon stave-basket-making is being revived, reveals Natasha Goodfellow

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell dons her stripes

Furniture with a future

Arabella Youens meets five designers of the new antiques

Walk on the wild side

Deep in Cornwall lies Kestle Barton Gallery, the gardens of which link it perfectly to the landscape, says Caroline Donald

In good time

Amelia Thorpe chooses elegant sundials to enhance any garden

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson conjures delicious meals with samphire

With fairy shoes in every flower

Far from stinging their gatherers, pink and white deadnettles have healed country people for centuries, discovers Ian Morton