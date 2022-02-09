Country Life 9 February 2022

Nature and food – how to have it all: The rewilding trend puts food farming at risk, but it is possible to benefit wildlife as well as feed humans, says Jamie Blackett.

Over the hills and far away: Beatrix Potter’s characters, created from true knowledge of Nature, continue to charm, believes Matthew Dennison.

Candles in the wind: Every garden will be enlivened by tall, vivid spears of eremurus, explains John Hoyland.

Tarka Russell’s favourite painting: The gallery director chooses an uplifting abstract work.

Beauty needs vigilance: Fiona Reynolds revels in the surprisingly unspoilt Chilterns.

Masterpiece: The stirring edifice of Nicholas Hawksmoor’s great church St George’s, Bloomsbury, impresses Jack Watkins.

A Gothic revival: In the second of two articles, John Goodall examines the evolution of Queens’ College, Cambridge, with its grand hall.

Lend me your ear(wig): Unfairly feared for the apocryphal belief that they made us mad, the earwig’s reputation deserves to be rescued, avers Ian Morton.

International velvet: Once the preserve of aristocracy and revered for its deep colours and luxurious softness, velvet is still the most prestigious of fabrics, says Michael Montagu.

The good stuff: Hetty Lintell is a lady in red as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Always eat your greens: Tom Parker Bowles stands up for the ill-treated cabbage, far from sludgy school dinners when properly cooked.

Interiors: Amelia Thorpe looks at ways to light up your life and Giles Kime muses on living in glass boxes.