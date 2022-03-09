Country Life 9 March 2022

Read more about what’s inside:

COUNTRY LIFE TOP 100: We present our invaluable list of the architects, craftspeople, interior designers, specialist builders and garden designers you need for your perfect home.

NIGHTINGALES: If the blackcap fits Jack Watkins salutes the sweet song of the March nightingale.

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP: The Gold Cup is all about the equine stars. Jack Watkins pays tribute to the heroes of the race.

BLOSSOM: John Lewis-Stempel falls in love with the glory of spring blossom.

TOPIARY: An unexpected talent for topiary has led to an astonishing garden at Cressy Hall in Lincolnshire. Todd Longstaffe-Gowan visits.

THE GRACE GATES: The Grace Gates, named for the legendary cricketer, have stood for 100 years, says James Offen.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Dr Jean Wilson’s favourite painting; the Renaissance expert picks a poignant double portrait.

WALKING LIFE: Fiona Reynolds is exhilarated by a damp walk at Cheddar Gorge.

MASTERPIECE: Jack Watkins admires Brunel’s marvellous Paddington Station.

RADBOURNE: An award-winning restoration has brought Radbourne Hall, Derbyshire, back to life as a family home, reports Oliver Gerrish

ALMSHOUSES: Almshouses have long sheltered the clergy, the military and more –and still do, reveals Clive Aslet

SARDINES: Fresh is best, but tinned sardines are a joy throughout the year, believes Tom Parker Bowles

MOTHS: The scourge of clothes moths could be at an end thanks to pioneering research at National Trust properties, finds Ian Morton.

LUXURY: Hetty Lintell’s perfect playroom.