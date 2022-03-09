Trending:

Country Life 9 March 2022

Country Life 9 March 2022 is our annual Top 100 — an indispensable guide to the best architects, interior designers, landscapers and builders you can trust with your home.
COUNTRY LIFE TOP 100:   We present our invaluable list of the architects, craftspeople, interior designers, specialist builders and garden designers you need for your perfect home.

NIGHTINGALES: If the blackcap fits Jack Watkins salutes the sweet song of the March nightingale.

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP:   The Gold Cup is all about the equine stars. Jack Watkins pays tribute to the heroes of the race.

BLOSSOM:   John Lewis-Stempel falls in love with the glory of spring blossom.

TOPIARY:   An unexpected talent for topiary has led to an astonishing garden at Cressy Hall in Lincolnshire. Todd Longstaffe-Gowan visits.

THE GRACE GATES:   The Grace Gates, named for the legendary cricketer, have stood for 100 years, says James Offen.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Dr Jean Wilson’s favourite painting; the Renaissance expert picks a poignant double portrait.

WALKING LIFE:   Fiona Reynolds is exhilarated by a damp walk at Cheddar Gorge.

MASTERPIECE:   Jack Watkins admires Brunel’s marvellous Paddington Station.

RADBOURNE:    An award-winning restoration has brought Radbourne Hall, Derbyshire, back to life as a family home, reports Oliver Gerrish

ALMSHOUSES:   Almshouses have long sheltered the clergy, the military and more –and still do, reveals Clive Aslet

SARDINES:   Fresh is best, but tinned sardines are a joy throughout the year, believes Tom Parker Bowles

MOTHS:    The scourge of clothes moths could be at an end thanks to pioneering research at National Trust properties, finds Ian Morton.

LUXURY:   Hetty Lintell’s perfect playroom.

 