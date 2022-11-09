Country Life 9 November 2022

For King and country
Matthew Dennison considers Charles III’s major contribution to the countryside on the eve of His Majesty’s 74th birthday
Let’s hear it for The King
Anna Tyzack speaks to those who have met the monarch
Bring in the heavyweights
The future looks bright for the dependable, eco-friendly Shire horse, discovers Julie Harding l
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins assesses the influence of A Shropshire Lad
A point of honour
The idiosyncrasies of British orders, medals and decorations are explained by John F. Mueller
The beat of a million wings
Simon Lester is mesmerised by the spectacle of the shape-shifting starling murmuration
Clare Moriarty’s favourite painting
The chief executive of Citizens Advice is captivated by 40,000 terracotta figures in Dublin
Begone, dull care
Fiona Reynolds’s pilgrimage to the most northerly beach on the west coast of Britain
A forest lawn renewed
John Martin Robinson marvels at the transformation of Wakefield Little Lodge, Northamptonshire
The music of grief
The comforting and emotive qualities of the choral requiem are examined by Claire Jackson
Squid’s in
Tom Parker Bowles revels in the myriad delights of calamari
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell looks at bags that work hand in hand with Nature
Interiors
Illuminating ideas to brighten the home and the wonders of wool
Given the green light
Tiffany Daneff finds a tapestry of foliage in a city back garden
‘Here I must remain’
A statue of poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge is unveiled in Devon, reveals his five-times great-nephew Nicholas Coleridge
A storm in an egg cup
Catriona Gray examines the history of the humble holder