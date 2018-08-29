Country Life August 29 2018 focuses on the wonderful eccentric spectacle that is dressage, explains how to dress in vintage style for the Goodwood Revival and asks Sir Jackie Stewart to name his favourite things.

Find out more here:

WHAT DRESSAGE OWES TO WAR: It’s true: horse ballet really does have warlike roots, as Pippa Cuckson explains.

PROPERTY: Astonishing homes for horse lovers.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Horse artist Susan Crawford chooses a Munnings classic.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The racing yard manager.

SIR JACKIE STEWART: The racing legend on the luxuries he can’t live without.

ARCHITECTURE: Jeremy Musson concludes his look at Bowhill, an early 18th century Scottish seat of power.

IN PRAISE OF PEBBLES: The simple joy of finding stones.

GARDENS: West Sussex’s Blue Doors Lodge sits perfectly in its ancient surroundings.

BRINGING THE INDOORS OUTDOORS: Garden kitchens are here to stay.

MUSIC AND DOGS: Do our canine chums appreciate music?

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.