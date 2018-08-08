Country Life August 8 2018 looks at British dog breeds, the Oxford of Inspector Morse and how to build your own Tiger Moth.

Find out more here:

ARCHITECTURE: John Goodall on Austria’s remarkable Kremsmünster Abbey.

TED DEXTER: The former England cricket captain on batting, boundaries and the problem with Joe Root.

PROPERTY: The finest properties for sale in Britain.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Naturalist Nick Davies makes his choice.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The bee keeper.

INTERIORS: Why utility rooms needn’t be utilitarian.

GARDENS: Non Morris on a Northumberland gem.

MUSIC: Pippa Cuckson on how music can help fight dementia.

SLEEPING: The habits of the great characters in history.

RECIPES: Simon Hopkinson on how to work miracles with the humble tomato.

