Country Life July 11 2018 is our special coastal issue, looking at piers, seagulls and where to live if you want Britain’s best seafood. Plus our international supplement looks at the wonders of Guernsey.

Find out more here:

PIERS: The father of the promenade pier was born 200 years ago – we look at his life and legacy.

SEAGULLS: Love them? Hate them? Well, it’s probably the latter, of course. But they do have their fans.

DOGGY PADDLE: Go swimming with your dog. Seriously.

PHOTOGRAPHY: New technology is doing wonders for landscape images.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Tristram Hunt’s choice.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The model ship-maker.

PISTACHIOS: Simon Hopkinson puts them in puddings.

GARDENS: Non Morris visits a North Wales timewarp.

WALKING: Fiona Reynolds goes to Knepp Castle.

DEBUSSY: The extravagant life of the composer.

INTERIORS: Four-poster beds and cracking cookers.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.