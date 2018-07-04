Country Life July 4 2018 looks at Britain’s best cottages; the fairweather life of a forecaster; and how to build the perfect library.

Find out more here:

COTTAGES: Dream cottages across the country – and how you can own one.

THE WEATHER: Forecasting is getting better, insists the BBC’s Philip Avery.

PITT’S STOP: A tour of the Pitt’s family seat, from where the political dynasty controlled a notorious ‘rotten borough’.

WIPERS TIMES: British Tommies kept their spirits up with the First World War’s most unexpectedly funny publication.

THE FOURTH OF JULY: Carla Carlisle on America’s Independence Day.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: The chairman of Kew makes his choice.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The hedge-layer.

INTERIORS: A lavish library to call your own.

ITCHEN TO CATCH SOMETHING: Our roving angler David Profumo reports back from Hampshire.

LUXURY: The best women’s bespoke tailoring in London.

FENNEL: Our kitchen garden cook comes up with wonders using this seasonal marvel.

BUTTERCUPS: Where else would you a three-page article on these delightful little flowers? Wonderful.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.