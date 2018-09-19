Country Life September 19 2018 focuses on the paradise that is the Cotswolds, looks at theatre names and examines the all-time-classic watering can design by Haws.

Find out more here:

THE COTSWOLDS: A celebration of this most beautiful part of Britain.

ENGLISH WHISKY: Single malt from south of the border is a reality.

SAVING THE ELM: The English Elm has almost disappeared, but plans are in place to turn things around.

FOUR POSTER BEDS: Veere Grenny on why you need a four poster.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Former cabinet minister Chris Patten makes his choice.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The wine merchant.

GARDENS: Yelford Manor in Oxfordshire comes under the microscope.

BLACKBERRIES: Melanie Johnson has a string of fine recipes with this seasonal fruit.

WATERING CANS: Where else but Country Life would you find a celebration of the classic Haws design?

MUSIC: Ysenda Maxtone-Graham on the best out-of-town festivals for lovers of classical music.

TRAVEL: Skiing in Nendaz and a weekend in Majorca.

