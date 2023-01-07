Atlanta Trevone: The apartments making waves in Cornwall

Lydia Stangroom discovers a New England-style beach house on the Cornish coast that's as enchanting in the winter as it is come summer

If wild swimming in natural pools, golden-hued sunsets over the coast and some of Cornwall’s best seafood weren’t reasons enough to visit Trevone — on Cornwall’s wild north coast — then the newly renovated Atlanta Trevone surely is.

Atlanta Trevone is conveniently situated between the Rick Stein food Mecca of Padstow and the popular, sandy coast at Haryln Bay, comprising two terraced Victorian townhouses, masterfully renovated over a ten-month period by owners Jess and Ash Alken-Theasby. The result is five, wonderful self-catering apartments, each with its own distinct style and charm.

A mere few metres back from the shoreline, windows kissed by sea spray on windier days, this is a true, year-round sanctuary.

Mrs Alken-Theasby is the creative force behind the interiors: New England-style blended with pared-back Cornish charm and all offset by artwork, much of it painted by her great-grandfather and renowned painter, J. H. C Miller (once commissioned by King George V). The medley of new and old furniture helps with the wholly unassuming and comfortable finish. Most of the bedrooms are sea-facing with Instagram-worthy views.

Upon check-in, every guests received a welcome hamper stuffed full of local delights, such as a bottle of Knightor sparkling wine, fresh bread, scones with cream and jam (make sure you get the layering the right way round…) and a crabbing line. Private chefs are available if you fancy in-house dining, so all you really needed to remember is your beach towel (bath towels and dressing gowns come as standard).

If you’re not sure which room to book, plump for the Penthouse which has a pocket bathtub built into an old stairwell, overlooking the ocean. Friends should go for the extra cosy bunkbed room in One Atlanta which enjoys hazy afternoon sunlight.

While you’re there

Best time to visit?

The summer is an obvious choice, but our favourite? Winter. The crowds have dispersed and you can enjoy wild coastal walks and cosy meals by the fire — and a dip in the sea if you’re feeling brave.

From £1,300 a week

Follow Lydia Stangroom on Instagram @lydiastan7