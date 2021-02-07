It’s a dog’s life… but in a good way: The top ten canines that get to call a hotel home 

While most of us have been stuck at home and unable to travel, a few lucky dogs have had the run of the hotels that they get to call home, all to themselves. Rosie Paterson finds out where they're likely to be found and what they've been up to.

Stanley arrived at Jasper Park Lodge from Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind in 2013, and his preferred activity is shepherding guests along the walking trails that criss cross the property.

Archie the English bulldog, The Lowell , New York, US

Although his beautiful home on New York’s Upper East Side managed to stay open throughout the pandemic, Archie chose to play it safe in his country pad in Greenwich, Connecticut. He’s spent the time going on lots of long and slow walks — he blames the speed on his short legs — but is looking forward to being back where he truly belongs. Cuddles with the guests and reacquainting himself with The Lowell’s bespoke dog menu are top of the priority list.

Henry — who lives with Gleneagles’ director of leisure, Colin Farndon — has two human siblings and two canine siblings (Nancy and Stanley), but is at pains to point out that he’s the fastest out of all of them. He cannot wait to welcome back guests… and race them.

Alongside owner Michelle Devlin, Egerton House’s general manager, Milly has been working on a new hotel doggie grooming experience to celebrate the hotel’s reopening.

Make the Newfoundland and Break the Landseer, Fogo Island Inn , Canada

Make and Break like to carry out daily lobby inspections so that they can sniff out all of the new arrivals — who can take the naughty pair out for walks, upon request. Make is looking forward to celebrating her ninth birthday in March with her favourite food — raw carrots.

Sascha the shepherd cross, Hotel Bobby , Nashville, Tennessee, US

Sascha was found living under a bridge by Country Roads Animal Rescue, and subsequently adopted by the Hotel Bobby team. Her face now adorns all of the bathroom towels (available to purchase, with proceeds donated back to Country Road) and the in-room mini bars are always well-stocked with dog treats and toys.

Shadow the labrador, Jamaica Inn , the Caribbean

Shadow’s a beach dog through and through and she loves nothing more than watching out for dolphins from the waves. Visitors can even take her out paddle boarding. Back on dry land, Jamaica Inn’s resident dog trainer, Rohan, has trained Shadow to carry messages to and from department offices.

Oscar the labrador, Buckland Manor , Broadway, Worcestershire



Oscar is the heart and soul of Buckland Manor, and loves to enthusiastically greet guests as they arrive.

Kitty Jacob Astor II the Bernese mountain dog, St Regis Aspen Resort , Colorado, US

Kitty is arguably the most regal in this line-up—in name if nothing else. When he’s not feasting on fresh watermelon, the social media star spends most of her time training up the hotel’s resident Fur Butler, who is in charge of tending to all of the hotel’s visiting canine’s needs.

Pablo, Beppe and Angelina the English bulldogs, Masseria Moroseta , Puglia, Italy

There’s so much to love at Masseria Moroseta—from the whitewashed farmhouse walls and organic olive fields, to the three resident bulldogs. You’ll likely find them pottering around the Mediterranean garden or taking a nap in a shady spot.

