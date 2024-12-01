Into the Woods: The brand new luxury cabin experience from which to explore Cork

The Montenotte Hotel, on a hillside above the Irish city of Cork, has unveiled a group of nine luxury, woodland cabins. Country Life's John Goodall checks in.

The Woodland Suite Experience, a group of nine luxury cabins and clubhouse, is a new addition to the Montenotte Hotel on the hillside above Cork city. It enjoys all the facilities of the hotel — which has grown up around the beautifully-positioned house of a Regency butter merchant — while being completely discreet from it.

The Experience overlooks the centre of Cork and is within easy reach of its amenities. At the same time it feels secluded and completely removed from the city. There’s a small buggy service that can carry visitors and their luggage the short distance to and from the main hotel.

There are two groups of cabins, all of them built into a steep hillside, but with access from a path with hard standing. Each cabin accommodates two people. Five of the cabins are River Suites (above) which enjoy spectacular panoramic views over the River Lee and Cork. The other four are Woodland Suites which face the same view, but are enclosed within the canopy of trees that cover part of the steep hillside.

The two sets of cabins are respectively set out on rectangular and octagonal plans, but the rooms they contain have a similar internal layout. This comprises a central bed and bar with en-suite facilities including a shower. There is besides a freestanding bath, placed to enjoy the views.

The decor is contemporary in feel with a Scandinavian touch. An interest in contemporary Irish art is a distinguishing feature and the hotel has an artist in residence scheme that changes every few months.

At the heart of the Woodland Suite Experience, and set between the two groups of cabins, is the clubhouse for the exclusive use of guests. Breakfast is served in this comfortable room and there is a cocktail hour here every evening. It’s also available during the course of the day as a space to relax in. The amenities of the hotel include a restaurant and bar, both with terraces overlooking Cork, and a cinema with two daily showings of films. There is also a wellness centre with a wide variety of spa treatments and a salt room on offer.

Cork is the second city in the Republic of Ireland and enjoys the architectural bones of its 18th- and 19th-century prosperity as the centre of a global trade in beef and butter.

Despite some intrusive redevelopment there are some fine historic streets on both sides of the River and some outstanding churches, notably the fantastical Saint Finn Barr‘s Cathedral (above) of the 1870s by William Burgess, the Gothic revival architect of the Marques of Bute at Cardiff Castle.

The Crawford Art Gallery, a national museum in the city, has just closed for major refurbishment. The city is well known for its food scene and, besides a wide selection of restaurants, cafes and bars, the bustling English Market is a treat to visit.

The surrounds of the city are rich in interest as well. Ocean Escapes offers private trips down the River Lee and along the celebrated wider coastline.

The city grew rich through commerce and enjoys a connection to what claims to be the second largest natural harbour in the world. It’s overlooked by the town of Cobh and home to the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven, founded in 1720, the oldest yacht club in the world. For lovers of whisky there is the Midleton Distillery Experience, the home of Jameson, with distillery tours and special events such as cocktail-making classes.

The Montenotte Hotel and Woodland Suite Experience are about 20 minutes drive from Cork Airport or a short taxi ride from Cork railway station, with its regular service to Dublin.

For more information on The Woodland Suite Experience or to explore The Montenotte further visit www.themontenottehotel.com/the-woodland-suite-experience