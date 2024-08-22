La Réserve Ramatuelle review: A St Tropez hotel with a detail-oriented approach and slippers to die for

La Réserve Ramatuelle in St Tropez is ‘a haven of sophistication and seclusion,’ says Gilly Hopper.

A haven of sophistication and seclusion, cliffside La Réserve Ramatuelle is plotted within a vast private domain. Passing under the hotel’s curvilinear roof, the hotel’s predilection for mid-century stylings become instantly clear.

Inside, smooth lines, Cocteau-inspired frescoes, and 1950s touches combine to create a pared-back elegance, with famed interior designer Jacques Garcia’s recent reimagining of the lobby, bedrooms, bar and restaurant adding further character to this monochromatic property.

From base (which you may interpret as your room, the pool, the terrace…), lap up undisturbed views of the twinkling Med and when the mood strikes, have a hotel car drop you off for a closer look on Pampelonne Beach — where the Philippe Starck-designed La Réserve à La Plage is located.

The rooms

Recommended videos for you

The hotel initially opened in 2004 and not as a hotel at all, but as a compound of exclusive villas — a trend which has since caught on globally. The hotel itself followed some years later, in 2009.

The 13 villas (each with a private heated swimming pool) remain popular and are best suited to larger parties and those seeking maximum privacy, but it would be silly to ignore the 19 suites and eight rooms.

Each has a terrace; some come with a private garden. Jacques Garcia has recently worked his magic across all the bedrooms, striking a perfect balance between airiness and cosiness. There are delicate maritime murals, bookshelves filled with varying tomes and vibrant ceramics.

An impressive mirror-backed mini bar will ensure your thirst is permanently quenched.

Another gold star goes to Garcia for his use of lighting — count all the lamps around you and not an overhead bulb in sight.

Fresh flowers add an air of elegance and femininity and your garden (depending on your room category) is fitted with comfy furniture for lounging about and lapping up sea views from.

Eating and drinking

Awarded two Michelin stars in 2020, Eric Canino’s La Voile (above) is the choice dining option at La Réserve Ramatuelle. Plating up ‘epicurean Mediterranean cuisine’, I opted for the vegetable-centric Garden Menu — fennel four ways (not its actual name) impressed, and the humble beetroot had its moment in the sun about three or four plates in.

La Voile’s dining room, a white- and blue-hued space, where mirroring bends natural light and the delicate use of ceramics adds a sense of play, sets the tone for an idyllic evening.

On the far side of La Voile is Le Bar — pause here for an aperitif, stirred up beneath a hundred-year-old olive tree and sculptural floral canopy.

To the other side of La Voile is La Brasserie, a good lunchtime option serving a compact menu; try the Lebanese salad and the salmon tartare.

Other dining options include the Italian-leaning Pool Restaurant and the rooftop La Muña, which serves a Japanese-Peruvian menu.

How they’ll keep you busy

The main priorities on the Cote d’Azur are: good food, partying and relaxation (in no particular order). For the latter, visit the Nescens Spa, which offers a series of intuitive treatments, designed with Nescens medical expertise.

My massage (the Better-Aging Body Massage, which runs at 50 minutes, with a longer option of 80 minutes) was brilliantly intuitive, targeting energy routes to release blockages, and kept my shoulders well below my ears for a number of days afterwards (its aims of long-lasting relaxation achieved).

The sizeable, all-white spa is sleek and more modern than other areas within the hotel — lines are crisper and silver detailing abounds. Comprising 11 treatment rooms, the secluded space also boasts a light-filled indoor pool which leads onto sea views. The hotel’s gym is located just behind, backed by a craggy rock.

What else to do while you’re there

Hike or bike around the surrounding hillside trails, go horseback riding or hire a jet ski from La Réserve to la Plage.

I’d prioritise the final suggestion on that list. Designed by Philippe Starck, La Réserve à La Plage is a moreish beachside outpost serving fresh fish, pastas, and grilled meats, all whipped up by chef Nicolas Cantrel.

It’s more sophisticated than some of its neighbours — as its entranceway Loro Piana boutique nods to. A free hotel shuttle runs all day and takes you to the beach clubs of Pampelonne, as well as to Ramatuelle and Saint-Tropez.

Who is it for?

Couples looking to spend quality time together. While families are welcome, this is really more of an adult’s hotel. The villas, ranging from three to 10 rooms, offer good options for larger groups of friends.

What gives it the ‘wow’ factor?

It’s detail-oriented approach — right down to the added heel cushions in the hotel slippers (a comfort I’d never encountered before, but will judge all future slippers against henceforth).

The one thing we’d change

A dedicated relaxation area for spa-goers would be welcomed. The compact waiting area where consultation forms are completed and post-treatment refreshments (protein balls, infused waters, and dried fruits) are offered, feels like a little bit of an afterthought.

Deluxe rooms at La Réserve Ramatuelle start from €950. Visit www.lareserve-ramatuelle.com for more information and to book.

Click here to read our unmissable guide to St Tropez.