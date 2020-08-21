Six beautiful Italian houses to rent with last minute availability

Italy is never a bad idea — now, more so than ever. It’s rate of infections is still significantly lower than the UK and you won’t have to spend two weeks in quarantine, when you get back. Masks are still mandatory at various parts of the day and in certain indoor spaces, but it’s worth it for that well deserved slice of Italian La Dolce Vita.

Breakwater, Lake Como

Sleeps 12

Breakwater is one of Como’s finest properties with an enviable position right on the lake shore. The spacious, state of the art design house also comes with a private boat dock, swimming pool, spa and gym, a cinema and private concierge, chef and waiter service.

Available through Merrion Charles from September 12, from £33,439 a week (a 20% saving)

The Hermitage, Cinque Terre Sleeps 10 A magical hideaway in the much sought after Cinque Terre above Monterosso. The Hermitage is steeped in history—the property comprises an original church and Benedictine monastery.

The outdoors is king here: as well as captivating sea views, there’s a private pool, an alfresco fining area, a garden of olive groves, lemon trees and wilds herbs, and a private path to Monterosso, where you can hop on a boat to Portofino or Portovenere. Available through Merrion Charles from September 15, from £8,694 a week (a 22% saving)

Villa Positano, Amalfi Coast

Sleeps 10

There’s little else in the world to rival the Amalfi Coast’s beauty. Thankfully, Villa Positano is positioned to make the most of it, with unbeatable views and a rustic pergola for outdoor dining.

A series of stone steps lead down to a semi-private beach. Alternatively, relax in the indoor spa-inspired pool

Available through CV Villas, from August 29 to October 3, from £12,333 a week (a 10% saving)

Sleeps 12

A grand manor house, set in 70 acres of private land. Outside, there’s a pool, tennis court, meadows, olive groves and a lake. Inside, there’s oak beams, flagstone floors, four poster beds and roll top baths.

The villa rental includes daily housekeeping. If you find a reason to leave, the local shops in Montenare are 3km away and a myriad hilltop towns to explore just a little further on.

Available through The Villa Collective from August 29 to September 12 from £14,000 a week; from September 12 onwards from £12,500 a week

Villa Dei Falchi, Umbria

Sleeps 12

Situated in the hills above Citta di Castello (it’s a 15 minute drive), one of Umbria’s most important market towns. Perugia—a city for food and art lovers alike—is 30 minutes away.

There are views over the whole valley, thanks to its elevated position, as well as three mountain bikes and an infinity pool.

Available through The Villa Collective from September, from €4,800 a week

Residenza della Spina, Umbria

Sleeps 13

Set in hundreds of acres of protected land and framed by rolling hills, della Spina is a grand haven of peace. Antiques artworks and frescoes abound; there’s even a private ballroom, chapel and library.

Thick castle walls keep the rooms cool—even if temperatures soar—and there’s also a pool to cool down in.

Available through SJ Villas on various dates, from €12,250 a week