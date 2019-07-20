Tel Aviv, Israel: A city of surprises, from electric bicycles and 13th-century fortress walls to the best hummus in the world

A magical mixture of modern and ancient, Tel Aviv combines inovation with preservation, in a city that bows to its ancient traditions while celebrating its modern atributes. Hetty Lintell paid a visit.
You might be surprised to hear that Tel Aviv is home to the most tech start-up companies per capita in the world – until you visit, that is. It’s a vibrant, culture-heavy city on the Israeli Mediterranean coast, home to welcoming, forward-thinking, creative types.
Just 4½ hours from London, come sunset, the air buzzes with anticipation of the evening ahead. Ours were filled with exotic and exciting things to eat – this foodie haven has a gem on every corner, whether it’s Israeli classics, modern fusion or simple hummus. Service is impeccable everywhere and booking – best done through your hotel concierge – is essential.
It’s also remarkably safe. Electric bicycles and scooters rule the streets – simply download an app – and I zoomed happily from beach to museum to market to restaurant. It’s the ideal way to get around in a short space of time. Just make sure you take time to soak it all up from a portside cafe in Jaffa Old Town.
Accomodation and tours were arranged by Pomegranate Travel, an Israeli travel expert specialising in bespoke trips. www.pomegranate-travel.com.
What to do
Honouring Shabbat, the superb flea market is open from Sunday to Friday. You’ll find eclectic jewellery and boutiques galore, so pack light: Walkaholics www.walkaholics.com sells colourful handmade mules and sandals. Combine with a trip to the magnificient Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Allow time for a day trip to Jerusalem and Masada, home to spooky Roman ruins, brought to life by stories from our guide, Danny. Don’t miss Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center – heart-wrenching, but important.
Where to eat
You’ll find the best hummus on the planet at Abu Hassan – a hole-in-the-wall affair. For fine dining, visit The Norman hotel. Try HaSalon for local cuisine with a twist (they set fire to the bar – on purpose).
At Abraxas North, cauliflower is centre stage and Mona, Jerusalem, (www.monarest.co.il) has delicious steak tartare.
Where to stay
The Norman (from £435 per night) is worth it for the rooftop pool where I whiled away a lazy hour. It has the best brunch in Tel Aviv – chef Barak Aharoni’s French toast is a treat. The decor fuses 1920s glamour with modern panache and the architecture is true to the area’s Bauhaus character.
The Jaffa Hotel (from £465 per night), a 17th-century hospital and monastery, was abandoned for decades until it was spotted by real-estate tycoon Aby Rosen, whose parents were Holocaust survivors. When excavating, a fortress wall from the 13th-century Crusades was found, now a celebrated feature in the orange-blossom-fragranced lobby.
Lisbon: Year-round sun, seven hills teeming with culture and the world’s best custard tarts
Whether you're there for a week or only a couple of nights, Lisbon is the ultimate getaway destination for those
Constance Le Prince Maurice, Mauritius: A paradise on the water
Victoria Marston discovers the wonders of Mauritius, complete with bespoke cocktails and famous reef sharks.
Saint Géran: A Mauritius institution with a perfect setting, home comforts and guests who’ve been returning for decades
The One & Only Saint Géran might have been Mauritius's first luxury hotel, but it remains one of the best
Villa Dubrovnik, Dubrovnik, Croatia review: The pearl of the Adriatic
Rosie Paterson visits Villa Dubrovnik and gives her top tips on how to make the most of the gorgeous, historical
Country Life’s best travel stories of 2018: Honeymoons fit for royalty, domestic paradises and top tips for ski trips
2018 saw us travel to Mauritius and back, to the finest hotels in the Alps and to some of our