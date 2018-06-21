10 of the best dog-friendly country hotels in Britain

Looking for a hotel which both accepts dogs and offers plenty for them (and their owners) to enjoy isn't easy – but here are ten across the country which will do just that.

Finding a place to stay with your four-legged friend isn’t just a case of digging out somewhere which welcomes pets – you also want the right space to enjoy their company, whether that be gardens and woodland or clifftop peninsulas and coastal paths.

We asked Bonnie Friend, digital editor of the Good Hotel Guide, for her tips for hotels that will not only welcome your dogs but also keep them entertained.

The Peacock at Rowsley, Derbyshire

On the edge of the Peak District National Park, The Peacock at Rowsley retains all the elegance and charm that you might expect from its 17th century roots. The historic hotel still enjoys many of its original features, whilst also offering guests superb and sophisticated pub food and a warm welcome for all those visiting, including four legged friends. Dogs are greeted with treats and a bowl as well as a biscuit at turn-down.

thepeacockatrowsley.com

Trigony House, Scotland

A former 18th century hunting lodge, Trigony House is surrounded by postcard perfect gardens and joyful greetings from the proprietors on arrival. Large rooms and traditional decor are offset by a rustic menu and the hotel’s own garden spa – the ideal antidote to a day’s walking in the surrounding countryside. Dogs are welcome to join their owners on their Scottish getaway, with plenty of space to roam, and even the odd sausage served in the bar.

www.trigonyhotel.co.uk

Prince Hall, Devon

Amidst the wild and enchanting landscape on Dartmoor in Devon, Prince Hall is a magical hotel destination that inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to write The Hound of the Baskervilles whilst staying there.

Naturally, the location with its wide open invitation to set out on long walks to explore, is an idyllic destination to head with dogs in tow – all of whom are greeted with treats and many a cuddle as well.

www.princehall.co.uk

The Rose and Crown, Romaldkirk, County Durham



Covered in vines and surrounded by the most charming of villages, The Rose and Crown is a relaxed country hotel in the North Pennines. Serving classic British dishes, it is another location that attracts walkers from around the country, and it prides itself on its doggie credentials as well.

Dogs can stay in most rooms, with the ones around the courtyard particularly suitable as they lead directly outside. Pets are also permitted in the bar if they’re on a lead, and are offered locally-made dog treats. There’s even a dog hosing and drying station too, for those pets who get enthusiastic on muddy walks.

www.rose-and-crown.co.uk

Overwater Hall, Cumbria

For more than 25 years, Overwater Hall has welcomed guests and their dogs. This unique hotel, filled with beautiful interior design, high ceilings and a sense of grandeur, offset by its warm hospitality and excellent food, is a paradise for guests and their dogs.

The surrounding Cumbrian countryside offers superb walking territory complete with fells, lakes and the hotel’s own gardens which include a much lauded woodland boardwalk.

www.overwaterhall.co.uk

Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Devon

In one of the most beautiful locations along the South Devon coastline, Soar Mill Cove perches in a dip in the landscape, with uninterrupted views of the sea, and a beach that could almost be considered private.

Like an escape back to a bygone era, it is elegant whilst welcoming families, with plenty to do including tennis courts and a swimming pool and spa. Many rooms have their own terraces, and lots of space for dogs to relax with their owners. All they ask is for a a nominal fee of £10 a night per pooch.

soarmillcove.co.uk

Tyddyn Llan, Denbighshire

An idyllic combination of country escapism and foodie sophistication, Tyddyn Llan is a relaxed restaurant with rooms, peppered with intricate design details such as tartan armchairs and vintage curiosities.

The Georgian shooting lodge serves Michelin star food, and offers a homely environment complete with children’s menus, while the surrounding area is all meadows and mountains – perfect for dog-friendly walking.

www.tyddynllan.co.uk

Hipping Hall, Lancashire

For those looking to explore the Yorkshire Dales, Hipping Hall provides country style alongside contemporary hospitality. A refurbished property dating back to the 18th century, many of the rooms and suites are located in the former stables, whilst other areas of the property enjoy a history as far back as the 15th century.

Providing intrigue and elegance all in one go, it is a longstanding favourite of Good Hotel Guide reviewers, with five dog friendly bedrooms in the stables, and also permitting dogs in the orangery.

www.hippinghall.com

The Master Builder’s House, Hampshire

Situated in the New Forest National Park, The Master Builder’s is an exquisitely grand property enjoying bold design with a distinctly historic vibe. Situated by the Beaulieu River, it is blessed with charming views, and ample space to roam throughout the day.

In the evening, retire to the carefully appointed rooms, where a bed, treat and bowls are made available for dogs, as well as a dog menu to peruse.

www.hillbrookehotels.co.uk

The Sun Inn, Lake District

Set between the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, The Sun Inn is an understated pub with rooms style destination, dating back to the 17th century. Despite its modest nature, this inn holds many an award for its warm welcome and carefully considered details such as carpets woven from local wool.

A favourite amongst walkers, dogs are welcomed with a complimentary ‘pooch pack’ on arrival including a towel, a dog bowl and a special doggy treat and a dog trail map provided, including a short walk immediately from the door.

www.sun-inn.info