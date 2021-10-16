The new hotels in London to book now that won’t break the bank

A wave of brand-new, stylish and affordable (yes, really) hotels is crashing down on London — in time for a half term staycation and the Christmas holidays. Rosie Paterson picks three of the best.

The Lime Tree, Belgravia

Change is afoot in Victoria: Google is moving in and I’ve been reliably informed that everyone in the know is flocking to Chestnut Bakery on Elizabeth Street (where New York baker Dominique Ansel’s flagship store once was), but most importantly, there’s now somewhere lovely to stay…other than The Goring.

Well, that’s not entirely true. The Lime Tree Hotel has been around for a number of years, but makes this round up because it’s emerged from lockdown with a new look. Previously a lot more corporate looking, it now looks like an elegant boutique hotel, in keeping with its Georgian townhouse architecture.

Ask for Room 42 (there are 28 in total). It’s floor-to-ceiling, double height windows look out onto the comings and goings of Ebury Street and over to Peggy Porschen (try and resist that) and there’s plenty of space to store all of your new purchases in (the King’s Road is a ten minute walk away).

Charlotte Goodall’s parents bought the building 25 years ago and she in turn bought it off them back in 2008 with husband Matt. It’s the couple’s constant presence that makes The Lime Tree such a special place. Pop in and you’ll see what I mean: you instantly feel like you’ve walked into a friend’s very lovely country house and perfectly at home. Look out for the homely touches in the bedrooms, like Roberts radios, Pooky lampshades and Bramley products.

The in house restaurant, The Buttery, is also something to shout about. It’s open for breakfast, brunch and long lunches. Go healthy with porridge (incidentally some of the best porridge I’ve had anywhere in London) or naughty with Nutella French toast. If the weather is accommodating, eat outside in the little walled garden, where you’ll likely find yourself sitting next to Alan, the hotel’s resident robin.

From £95 per night

The Lost Poet, Notting Hill

Multi-generational travellers will love The Lost Poet, a four-bedroom guesthouse-style hotel (there’s no communal space) at the Notting Hill Gate end of Portobello Road, that’s available on an exclusive-use basis.

An automated check-in and check-out system means that you can come as you please and breakfast is included — choose between Naughty (Ottolenghi pastries and lashing of salty butter) and Nice (chia seed pudding with yoghurt and compote) — and left outside your door every morning.

Welcome hampers from The Sloe Kitchen can be pre-ordered, and I’d highly recommend the sensational green bean chutney.

Rooms are themed by colour; the Muse is the only one with a bath, as well as a mezzanine-style sitting room and terraces.

From £200 per night for an individual room, or £1,350 for all four

The Buxton, Brick Lane

The brand new Buxton hotel on Brick Lane is a boutique hotel and bistro rolled into one…try saying that at speed.

Upstairs there are 15 stylishly pared back bedrooms, each priced at a flat rate of £125 a night; downstairs the restaurant menu is dictated by the seasons and whatever is available from their small roster ta of responsible suppliers (think Swaledale in North Yorkshire, where local farmers are reintroducing native breeds to the area).

All of the rooms contain a selection of books, curated by neighbouring bookshop Libreria.

The hotel has a good pedigree. It belongs to The Culpeper Family Hospitality Group and siblings include The Culpeper, in Spitalfields, arguably one of London’s most successful pubs, and The Duke of Cambridge in Islington, Britain’s first organic pub and restaurant, certified by the Soil Association since 1998.

From £125 a night