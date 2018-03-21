Address: Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants GU14 7BF

SUBSCRIPTIONS

For any SUBSCRIPTIONS enquiries, please contact Subscriptions on +44 (0)330 333 1113 or email help@magazinesdirect.com.

EDITORIAL

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full list of editorial contacts

To contact the COUNTRY LIFE magazine editorial team please call +44 (0)1252 555 062. This contact is for editorial enquiries only not subscriptions

Please send your comments, ideas, feedback or any technical problems on COUNTRYLIFE.CO.UK to Toby Keel at toby.keel@timeinc.com

Please send your EVENTS LISTINGS for Country Life to Victoria Marston at victoria.marston@timeinc.com

BACK ISSUES

BACK ISSUES To order back issues of COUNTRY LIFE, please visit the Back Issues Department website at www.mags-uk.com. Back issues are only available as far back as three years previously).

MARKETING & PR

For MARKETING and PR on COUNTRYLIFE.co.uk and COUNTRY LIFE magazine, or to discuss marketing opportunities, please contact Kirsty Setchell at kirsty.setchell@timeinc.com.

For PRESS enquiries on COUNTRYLIFE.co.uk and COUNTRY LIFE magazine, please contact Victoria Higham at victoria.higham@timeinc.com.

ADVERTISING

For UK PROPERTY ADVERTISING information across print and online, please contact Paul Ward at paul.ward@timeinc.com or call +44 (0) 1252 555342.

For INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY ADVERTISING enquiries please contact Lucy Hall at lucy.hall@timeinc.com or call +44 (0)20 3148 4206.

For ONLINE ADVERTISING & SPONSORSHIP enquiries, please contact Chris Dicker at chris.dicker@timeinc.com or call +44 (0)20 3148 6709.

For DISPLAY & CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING, please contact Kate Barnfield at kate.barnfield@timeinc.com or call 07817 629935.

For information on ANTIQUES ADVERTISING opportunities, please contact Jonathan Hearn at jonathan.hearn@timeinc.com or call 01252 555318 or 07950 191207.

COUNTRY LIFE PICTURE LIBRARY

To order reproductions or license images from the COUNTRY LIFE PHOTOGRAPHIC LIBRARY, please contact clpicturelibrary@timeinc.com or call +44 (0)+1252 555 090.

To speak to our Syndications Department about copy in Country Life magazine and Countrylife.co.uk, please contact Melanie Bryan at melanie.bryan@timeinc.com or call +44 (0)1252 555 090.

COUNTRY LIFE EDITORIAL STAFF

Editor: Mark Hedges 01252 555 062

Editor’s PA: Rosie Paterson 01252 555 062

Deputy Editor: Kate Green 01252 555 063

Digital Editor: Toby Keel 01252 555 086

Architectural Editor: John Goodall 01252 555 064

Gardens Editor: Kathryn Bradley-Hole 01252 555 065

Fine Arts & Books Editor: Mary Miers 01252 555 066

Interiors Editor: Giles Kime 01252 555067

News & Property Editor: Annunciata Elwes 01252 555 078

Managing & Features Editor: Paula Lester 01252 555 068

Deputy Features Editor: Victoria Marston 01252 555 079

Luxury Editor: Hetty Chidwick 01252 555 071

Art Editor:Emma McCall 01252 555 080

Deputy Art Editor: Heather Clark 01252 555 074

Picture Editor: Lucy Ford 01252 555 075

Deputy Picture Editor: Emily Anderson 01252 555 076

Chief Sub-Editor (not subscriptions): Jane Watkins 01252 555 077

Sub-Editor (not subscriptions): James Fisher 01252 555 089

email addresses: firstname.lastname@timeinc.com

Country Life & countrylife.co.uk

Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants GU14 7BF