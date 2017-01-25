The sight of snowdrops peeping through in January or February never fails to cheer us up – here's our pick of where to go and see them this winter.

Every year some of Britain’s finest gardens have marvellous displays of snowdrops, while many smaller private gardens also open their gates to visitors to see carpets of these delicate blooms.

Once again the National Gardens Scheme is running a Snowdrop Festival, with over 80 gardens across the country opening during February.

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival has dozens of gardens taking part from January 28 to March 12, with highlights including Scone Palace, Culzean Castle, the Craigengillian Estate (which also offers stargazing at the Dark Sky Observatory on 21 February), Abriachan Garden Nursery, the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh and Duntreath Castle, with its glorious woodland paths and waterfall garden.

The National Trust has events going on throughout the period at many of its locations.

Below, we list some of the finest places across England to go and see these beautiful little flowers.

Berkshire

Welford Park

A five-acre beech wood beside the River Lambourn – February 1 to March 5.

Cambridgeshire

Chippenham Park, Cambridgeshire

Created at the end of the 17th century as an ‘Angle Dutch’ landscape comprising canals, park, woodland and formal gardens – February 11 to March 3.

Cheshire

Rode Hall

Over seventy different varieties of snowdrops to be seen in the magnificent setting of Rode’s Humphry Repton landscape – February 4 to March 5.

Cumbria

Forde Abbey

Founded by Cistercian monks 900 years ago, with a garden developed in the 1700s – open every day with snowdrop weekends throughout February.

Dorset

Shaftesbury Snowdrop Festival

The whole town goes Snowdrop mad throughout February – festival finale is on the weekend of February 18-19.

Forde Abbey

Founded by Cistercian monks 900 years ago, with a garden developed in the 1700s – open every day with snowdrop weekends throughout February.

Essex

The Gibberd Garden

One of the most important postwar gardens in the country’, with a mature lime avenue, moated castle and tea room – ‘Snowdrop Sundays’ on February 12, 19 and 26.

Gloucestershire

Colesbourne Park

Dubbed ‘England’s Greatest Snowdrop Garden’, this is where Galanthus pioneer Henry Elwes started his world-famous collection – snowdrop weekends from February 4-5 to March 4-5.

Painswick Rococo Garden

One of the largest naturalistic plantings of snowdrops in the country – open every day, with snowdrop talks every day at noon.

Kent

Great Comp Garden

Open for a single day in February, with a lecture by Val Bourne and a plant fair – ‘Snowdrop Sensation Sunday’ is on February 19.

Goodnestone Park Gardens

A favourite of Jane Austen, the gardens were created by the FitzWalter family who have lived here since they built the house – NGS Snowdrop Day on Sunday February 12.

Lincolnshire

Brightwater Gardens

In addition to over 120,000 snowdrops there are 40,000 crocus and winter iris to see on a quarter-mile winter walk leading through the garden and woodland – open daily from February 10 to February 26.

Easton Walled Gardens

Great swathes of snowdrops plus rarer types on show in the coach house, where you can also learn to grow your own – Snowdrop Week is February 11 to February 19.

London

Chelsea Physic Garden

More than 120 cultivars on display, plus talks walks and workshops – January 28 to February 3.

Norfolk

Walsingham Abbey

Enjoy beautiful snowdrop walks, with paths along the River Stiffkey, and through 18 acres of woodland – snowdrop walks January 28 to March 5.

Lexham Hall

A family home not normally open to the public – snowdrop walks on Sunday February 5 and Sunday February 12.

Northumberland

Howick Hall

The home of Earl Grey, with 65 acres just two miles from the coast, near Alnwick – Wednesday to Sunday, beginning February 11.

Nottinghamshire

Hodsock Priory

An astonishing four million snowdrops on display – February 4 to March 5.

Somerset

Snowdrop Valley

A privately-owned valley opened each winter to show off its beautiful carpet of snowdrops is in bloom – January 28 to February 26.

Surrey

Gatton Park

These marvellous gardens were designed by Capability Brown – every Sunday in February, plus February 13 to February 17.

West Sussex

West Dean Gardens

More than 500,000 spring bulbs have been planted, not just snowdrops – open every day from February 3, and in aid of NGS on Sunday February 5.

Yorkshire

Goldsborough Hall

A Species Snowdrop Walk was created in 2012 with expert help from Mike Heagney of Tudor Croft, and Della Kerr, both committed galanthophiles – snowdrops days on Sunday February 12 and February 19.

Burton Agnes

A white carpet of millions of snowdrops across the woodland floor at the Cunliffe-Listers’ Elizabethan family home – February 4 to March 5.

– – –

** Read more on English country gardens