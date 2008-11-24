The world’s most expensive properties

The average price for a house on the Forbe’s list of the most expensive properties in the world has risen by a little more than a million dollars to $48.4 million. However, the top spot price has lost some of its sheen; the last time it was occupied by a house for sale at $125m was in 2005.

=1st

Holmby Hills Estate between Beverly Hills and Bel Air, California. The $125 million Versailles-style property has 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. But its asking price is a sign of the times.

=1st

Dunnellen Hall, a Jacobean style manor in Greenwich, Connecticut, which has vaulted ceilings and marble floors.

3rd

£70 million Updown Court, Surrey – (advertised on Countrylife.co.uk the most expensive house for sale in the UK. It is larger than both Buckingham Palace and Hampton Court and features an indoor squash court and a heated driveway.

=4th

Nevada property of Joel Horowitz, joint founder of Tommy Hilfiger, which is on the market for $100 million. The Lake Tahoe property, which includes a wine cellar with 3,500 bottles.

=4th

A mansion in Moscow which has Russian and Turkish baths.

6th

Hillandale estate in Stamford, Connecticut, which is modelled on an English country estate and is prices at $95m.

=7th

An $88 million, 11-bed mansion on the French Riviera with manicured lawns and a spectacular infinity pool

=7th

The bootjack Ranch in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, which includes guest cabins and lodges.

9th

Wallace Neff-designed mansion in Bel Air, California, which has a giant central atrium.

10th

A modern beach mansion in Southampton, NY for $80m.

Note: The Forbes list is compiled only of publicly listed properties and does not take into account properties which are marketed and sold privately.