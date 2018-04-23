Nine pictures that show just how bored royal photographers can get while waiting for a baby

Monday's happy news about the new royal baby meant joy for millions, and hours of waiting for others.
Digital photography has brought many wonderful benefits. But these pictures are enough to make you pine for the days of Wet Plate Collodion photography, when each photographer could take just a handful of images per day…
A waiting photographer takes pictures of waiting photographers
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Nothing happening? Let’s take a snap of some royal fans in that case!
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
‘Quick! It’s them… oh no, wait… oh, what the hell, let’s get a pic anyway…’
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
The stunt doubles of the Duke and Duchess test the pavement for cracks
Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
They’ll need a much longer banner now it’s just a case of taking bets on all the different name options
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
‘Quick, it’s definitely them this time… oh no, hang on… well, we’re all set up so might as well get another snap’
Credit: WireImage
A man sent half-crazy by waiting entertained himself by going to a local fancy dress shop and picking up the first six items he saw
Credit: Mike Marsland/ WireImage
That noise you hear is the bottom of the barrel being scraped
Credit: Getty Images
Honestly, it’s enough to drive you to drink…
Credit: AFP/Getty Images