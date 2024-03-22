Trending:

10 truly special garden planters and pots from £329 to £15,000

Toby Keel Toby Keel

Go big to create an impact with these garden planters and pots chosen by Amelia Thorpe.

Venerable verdigris

Handmade recycled copper Riveted Cauldrons are from the Myth collection by Bronzino, from £900 for a 41cm high by 41cm diameter (16in by 16in) size in Copper Green, shown here far left.
020–7370 4344; www.bronzino.co.uk

Plumb planter

Traditionally cast in lead and finished by hand, this Double 18in Blank Bulbeck planter, £1,870, measures 45cm by 94cm by 45cm (17in by 37in by 17in), from Bulbeck Foundry.

01638 743153; www.bulbeckfoundry.co.uk

Recommended videos for you

Renaissance replica 

A replica of a Renaissance campana design, the French Urn, £329, is made from cast stone and measures 65cm high by 66cm diameter (25½in by 26in), from Haddonstone.
01604 770711; www.haddonstone.com

Hot tip

This Traditional Square Steel planter is hot dipped galvanised for longevity and hand finished, from £391.95 for 40cm by 40cm by 40cm (16in by16in by16in) size, from Harrod Horticultural.
0333 400 1500; www.harrodhorticultural.com

Antique splendour

This pair of late-19th-century Farnley terracotta urns, £525 pair, 45.7cm high by 63.5cm diameter (18in by 23in), are stamped ‘Farnley Iron Co. Leeds. 15.’ on the inside of the rim, from Holloways Garden Antiques.
01886 884665; www.hollowaysgardenantiques.co.uk

Tuscan terracotta

Made of frost-resistant terracotta, the Large Liscio vase, £850, 75cm high by 101cm diameter (30 by 40in) is handmade in Tuscany for Ornamenti by Lapicida.
01423 400100; www.ornamenti.co.uk

Rare find

From Pots and Pithoi’s collection of antique pots, this rare extra-large terracotta pithos, £15,000, 135cm high by 120cm diameter (53 by 47in), is about 250 years old.
01342 714793; www.potsandpithoi.com

Contemporary chic

Cone 100 planters are made from glass-reinforced concrete, shown here in a Stony Slate finish, 30cm high by 100cm diameter (11in by 39in). Planters from Urbis Design are available from your garden designer, priced to order.
01759 373839; www.urbisdesign.co.uk

Collector’s piece

This large cast-iron urn in the form of the Warwick Vase, after the antique popularised by 18th-century collectors, is from Westland London’s collection of unusual garden antiques. English, about 1850, it costs £5,040, 51cm by 85cm by 59cm.
020–7739 8094; www.westlandlondon.com

Set in stone

The Curling Petal pot, £595, 37cm high by 53cm diameter (14in by 20in), is made from sandstone and available from Wilstone.
01694 771800; www.wilstone.com