20 superb houses for sale from £360k to £5m, as seen in Country Life

This week's look at some of the finest homes to come to the market via Country Life includes everything from charming cottages to equestrian properties with genuinely world-class facilities.

An immaculate and sprawling eight-bedroom house for sale in Thurston, a village near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

It’s hard to know which is the more impressive: the Grade II-listed country house itself, the plethora of paddocks, ponds and parkland, or the immaculate gardens on a scale which really has to be seen.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A 17th century farmhouse with huge equestrian facilities in a delightful location four miles from Ledbury. There are indoor and outdoor arenas, paddocks, parkland and much more.

For sale with Savills.

Olympic-standard equestrian facilities — including an indoor arena — are on offer at this country house with 42 acres, not far from Reading and less than 50 miles from London.

There are seven bedrooms in the main house, plus a second house and a detached garage with studio flat.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

This Tudor farmhouse has huge character yet is extremely well presented and comfortable.

Just under five acres of land come with the house, as well as a stable block and an old dairy with a thatched roof.

For sale with Michael Graham.

A charming three-bedroom cottage, located on the fringe of the coastal village of Scalasaig on the popular Isle of Colonsay.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket.

A handsome Grade II listed former mill which dates back some 300 years, set in approx. 1.5 acres with beautiful gardens and private driveway sweeping over Goulds Brook.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.

A stunning renovation of a Wealden Hall House with detached three-bedroom annexe, outbuildings, garden and paddocks, set in approx. 3.5 acres.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket.

An attractive barn conversion with outstanding views, forming part of a small development within a highly sought-after Buckinghamshire village.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket.

A rare opportunity to acquire a five-bedroom late 17th century Grade II listed Manor House steeped in history with stunning south facing gardens.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket.

A four-bedroom former farmhouse full of character and original features, including exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces, with double garage and private walled garden.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.

An elegant five-bedroom country house with superb barn conversion and paddock in a stunning and accessible rural location.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.

Extremely stylish newly refurbished six-bedroom country home with wrap around gardens, heated swimming pool, parking and outbuildings.

For sale with Layton's Premier Property via OnTheMarket.

Character mid-18th century Grade II listed cottage, situated in a stunning position on the High Street.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.

An impressive property with seven bedrooms set in just under 3 acres with tennis court and outbuildings, including coach house with two bedrooms.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.

Exceptional four-bedroom detached character home with stunning views set in 1 acre, forming part of the private Tewin Water Estate.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket.

A charming and characterful four-bedroom period property with outdoor swimming pool on a private plot of approx. 2.2 acres.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket.

A wonderfully sited Grade II listed early 18th century country house with later Georgian additions, in a glorious garden setting.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.

An impressive double fronted five-bedroom property with versatile accommodation, numerous outbuildings and a paddock of approx. 2.5 acres.

For sale with Harfitts via OnTheMarket.

A detached barn conversion with around two acres of gardens, set in a peaceful and private setting on The National Trust estate.

For sale with Fine and Country via OnTheMarket.

A well-presented four-bedroom detached Georgian house with a beautiful garden. Offered to the market with no onward chain.

For sale with GTH via OnTheMarket.