The best pictures from Country Life’s 2019 Gentleman’s Life party

Country Life celebrated the publication of its annual Gentleman's Life supplement with a glitzy party at at 30 Pavillion Row, Knightsbridge — and photographer Marcus Dawes was on hand to record the night.
The guests — which included numerous gentlemen, plenty of ladies and quite possibly a few reprobates who sneaked past the doorman — enjoyed drinks courtesy of Pol Roger, Chase Distillery and Nine Elms Drinks amid Ronny Colbie floral arrangements, Huntsman suits and live jazz from the Harry Bolt Trio.
Gentleman’s Life editor Victoria Marston flanked by Kit Hesketh-Harvey and Sam Petty of David Watson
Country Life’s Rosie Paterson with Lindsay Cuthill of Savills
Alexander Mavros of Patrick Mavros, William Asprey of William & Son and and Dave Pickard
Jeweller Cassandra Goad
Max Warner of Havana Club was in charge of rum tasting
Country Life’s editor Mark Hedges and Campbell Carey of Huntsman
The all-important goodie bag
Hetty Chidwick, Country Life’s luxury editor
Rachel Pedrette, Harry Wallop and Josie Chapman
James Gwinnett of ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ and and ‘adventure athlete’ John Horsall
Olivia Brown of Colefax & Fowler
Truefitt & Hill sent a barber along to give guests proper wet shaves
Tom Stephenson, son of Lock & Co’s Roger Stephenson — Gentleman’s Life 2019
Morgan Fitzsimmons talks to Country Life wine correspondent Harry Eyres (l) and Ryan Palmer of the London Sock Company
Patrick Galbraith, editor of Shooting Times
Lucy Davies and CBRE’s Jack Stacey — Gentleman’s Life 2019
Alistair Guy, photographer — Gentleman’s Life 2019
