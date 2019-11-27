The best pictures from Country Life’s 2019 Gentleman’s Life party

Trending:

Country Life celebrated the publication of its annual Gentleman's Life supplement with a glitzy party at at 30 Pavillion Row, Knightsbridge — and photographer Marcus Dawes was on hand to record the night.

The guests — which included numerous gentlemen, plenty of ladies and quite possibly a few reprobates who sneaked past the doorman — enjoyed drinks courtesy of Pol Roger, Chase Distillery and Nine Elms Drinks amid Ronny Colbie floral arrangements, Huntsman suits and live jazz from the Harry Bolt Trio.

 

Gentleman’s Life editor Victoria Marston flanked by Kit Hesketh-Harvey and Sam Petty of David Watson

Country Life’s Rosie Paterson with Lindsay Cuthill of Savills

Alexander Mavros of Patrick Mavros, William Asprey of William & Son and and Dave Pickard

Jeweller Cassandra Goad

Max Warner of Havana Club was in charge of rum tasting

Country Life’s editor Mark Hedges and Campbell Carey of Huntsman

The all-important goodie bag

Hetty Chidwick, Country Life’s luxury editor

Rachel Pedrette, Harry Wallop and Josie Chapman

James Gwinnett of ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ and and ‘adventure athlete’ John Horsall

Olivia Brown of Colefax & Fowler

Truefitt & Hill sent a barber along to give guests proper wet shaves

Tom Stephenson, son of Lock & Co’s Roger Stephenson — Gentleman’s Life 2019

Morgan Fitzsimmons talks to Country Life wine correspondent Harry Eyres (l) and Ryan Palmer of the London Sock Company

Patrick Galbraith, editor of Shooting Times

Lucy Davies and CBRE’s Jack Stacey — Gentleman’s Life 2019

Alistair Guy, photographer — Gentleman’s Life 2019

Omar Raja, Denise Parkinson and Jayraj Sisodia — Gentleman’s Life 2019