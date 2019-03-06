Country Life crossword: 6th March, 2019



ACROSS

1 Violent exchange between campanologists? (4-4,6)

7 It’s essential in crits in disarray (9)

9 Give away marijuana? (5)

10 Person attacking a book of psalms, say (9)

12 Embedded in rodent, a long hooked caw (5)

13 Disloyal tutor crossing river with old American (11)

14 Camping by Scottish island loch? It’s deliberate (11)

19 Done openly? About time (5)

20 Characteristic of choice trees ultimately in meadows? (9)

22 Senseless woman in Nîmes regularly (5)

23 Gain height at first in Kentish port, being a kestrel (9)

24 Free helper meet for a nobleman (4, 2, 3, 5)

DOWN

1 Frantically guard wealth in family member (8-2-3)

2 Lacking capacity to be prominent (7)

3 Disagreement when lineage is mentioned? (7)

4 Information on American taxonomic group (5)

5 Bishop unhappy at first in hackneyed expression of approval (7)

6 Drunkard in the French house in part of S Africa (7)

8 Plant her many chums cultivated? About time (13)

10 Fish spouse required after alcoholic drink (7)

11 Do they attend boxers for very short periods? (7)

15 Apprentice taking public transport with ease, we hear (7)

16 Involved therein, not one nor the other (7)

17 He worked in forge—or in sea-going vessel? (7)

18 External gallery The Queen used in Kensington museum (7)

21 Fish gave off unpleasant odour (5)