How to identify the pebbles you find on Britain’s beaches

In his 1954 book The Pebbles on the Beach, Clarence Ellis shared his passion for the simple pleasure of pebble-hunting. In this extract, he details picks out some of the most common natural treasures you'll find on our shores and notes what they might look like after polishing. llustrations by Eleanor Crow.

The Pebbles on the Beach: A Spotter’s Guide was reissued by Faber & Faber on August 2, with a foreword by Robert Macfarlane (£9.99)

 