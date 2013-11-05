Read our brilliant November 6 issue

Get Country Life this week on your Kindle Fire, Ipad or a digital version on your computer Zinio.

Buy your Country Life this week on your Kindle Fire, Ipad or download a Zinio version onto your desktop.

This week we’re appealing on behalf of the gorgeous Lucas Terrier – can you play a part in saving this wonderful breed? Also, the house that inspired Benjamin Britten, where to buy a ski chalet this year, and the best ever calf’s liver recipe.

You can rate and review our app on the app store, wherever you are in the world.

All this on Ipad, plus online at Zinio and find us in the Kindle magazine shop.